No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Through Sunday, May 8: Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo in Islamorada. Honoring the memory of Nick Sheahan, a Florida Keys student, this tournament benefits a namesake community scholarship fund that has distributed more than $170,000 to date. Hosted at Tavernier Creek Marina. $25,000 to the angler with a dolphin fish that beats the state record. Visit https://nicksheahan.com/.
May 16-19: 35th annual Faro Blanco Invitational Tarpon Tournament in Marathon. This unique team tournament in the heart of tarpon season, with two to four anglers per team/boat, allows anglers to fish three of the four nights with three different captains at three different bridges: Bahia Honda, Long Key and the world-famous Seven-Mile Bridge. Proceeds from the charity tournament benefit Ronald McDonald House. For information, call Donna Vankirk at 305-393-0699 or email captdonna1@aol.com.