Family time and fishing fun

Family time and fishing fun for, from left, Terry and Denise Henson, and Cole Hinson, all from Festus, Missouri, and Annette Henson and Molly Milligan, from Raleigh, North Carolina, along with boat dog Chloe, Glen Mulder on deck with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters at Geiger Key Marina. The catch of the day was yellowtail snapper, and the group limited out on the tasty fish.

 Photo provided by Knee Deep Charters

There’s always something to fish for in the waters of the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Through July 31, 2023: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15), and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. Anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for various prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.