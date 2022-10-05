Ortiz Fish Pic

What a way to celebrate turning 13, as Eli Ortiz and his dad Frank, from St Augustine, enjoyed a fishing trip to the reef with Capt. Kevin Wilson along with boat dog Chloe reeling in several flag yellowtail, a nice-sized mangrove snapper, a bonita and a barracuda that was released aboard Knee Deep Charters out of Gieger Key Marina.

 Photo provided

There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Oct. 7-9: Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and Fishing Fever Inshore/Offshore Tournament, Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the annual lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly fishing. For information, call Betty Bauman at 954-475-9068 or visit https://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.