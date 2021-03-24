No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31, 2021: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
April 25-28: Herman Lucerne Memorial Tarpon Cup in Islamorada. This is an old school, “downtown Islamorada” kind of tournament, to be headquartered at the Islander Resort. True to the Herman Lucerne spirit of inclusiveness, the Tarpon Cup includes both Guided and Unguided divisions. Teams are limited to 20. For information, visit http://hermanlucernememorial.com.
April 30-May 2: Marathon Offshore Bull & Cow Dolphin Tournament. Up to $30,000 in cash and prizes awaits the top anglers who catch the largest bull and cow combined, while other prizes are awarded to anglers catching the largest dolphin fish, wahoo, tuna and tripletail. For information, visit https://www.marathonoffshoretournament.com.
April 30-May 2: Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo in Islamorada. Fishing for a cause! Honoring the memory of Nick Sheahan, a Florida Keys student, this tournament benefits a namesake community scholarship fund that has distributed more than $170,000 to date. Hosted at Tavernier Creek Marina, the event features cash prizes and $25,000 to the angler with a dolphin fish that beats the state record. For information, email mpmanate@bellsouth.net or visit https://nicksheahan.com.