Mike Ward of Spokane, Washington, caught and released six permit to earn 900 points and the title of grand champion angler at the four-day Del Brown Permit Tournament that ended July 13.
Ward and his captain, Brandon Cyr of Key West, tallied permit measuring 27.5 inches on the tournament’s first fishing day and 24 and 26.75 inches on the second day. On the third and final day, they secured their victory with permit measuring 28.25, 26.5 and 23.25 inches.
Robert Dougherty of Dallas, Texas, released two permit on the challenge’s first fishing day and one each on the second and third days, ending with 600 points and the first runner-up title. His catches included a 30.25-inch fish that was the tournament’s largest.
Dougherty fished with Capt. Nick LaBadie of Key West.
Clint Packo of Littleton, Colorado, followed Dougherty in the standings. He caught and released three permit on the tournament’s second day, earning 450 points while fishing with Capt. Simon Becker of Cudjoe Key, Florida.
Tom del Bosque of Boca Raton, Florida, released the tournament’s only bonefish. He fished with Capt. Scott Irvine of Key West.
Anglers on 17 boats released a total of 19 permit and one bonefish in the tournament, which is named for the late Del Brown, who is credited with popularizing permit fishing with a fly rod. The internationally acclaimed Brown caught more than 500 permit on fly before his death in 2003.