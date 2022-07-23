del brown permit tournament

Grand champions Mike Ward and Capt. Brandon Cyr were the grand champions of the recent Del Brown Permit Tournament, held in the Lower Keys.

 Photo provided

Mike Ward of Spokane, Washington, caught and released six permit to earn 900 points and the title of grand champion angler at the four-day Del Brown Permit Tournament that ended July 13.

Ward and his captain, Brandon Cyr of Key West, tallied permit measuring 27.5 inches on the tournament’s first fishing day and 24 and 26.75 inches on the second day. On the third and final day, they secured their victory with permit measuring 28.25, 26.5 and 23.25 inches.