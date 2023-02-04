Trevor Bennett released four sailfish to help the Whistle Stop win the 42nd annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open perpetual trophy, which hasn’t hung on the wall of the popular Upper Matecumbe Key watering hole since 1999.

Seventy anglers, who are bartenders or restaurant employees representing 15 different bars, released 24 sailfish during the one-day event on Jan. 30. With lines in at 8:30 on a pretty day with winds blowing 10-15 knots out of the east, Capt. Brian Cone of the Contagious, called in a hookup almost immediately. It took angler Bennett only two minutes to wind in his first-ever sailfish.