An award-winning “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” weekend university will provide a lighthearted yet skill-heavy girls getaway Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, enabling female anglers to learn techniques from prominent fishing captains in the Florida Keys’ sport fishing capital of Islamorada.

More than 8,000 graduates to date have learned to become anglers or polished their angling abilities as well as practicing responsible angling and applying learned fishing skills in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly-fishing.