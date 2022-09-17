An award-winning “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” weekend university will provide a lighthearted yet skill-heavy girls getaway Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9, enabling female anglers to learn techniques from prominent fishing captains in the Florida Keys’ sport fishing capital of Islamorada.
More than 8,000 graduates to date have learned to become anglers or polished their angling abilities as well as practicing responsible angling and applying learned fishing skills in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly-fishing.
The Florida Keys university weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet networking social at Tavernier’s BPOE Elks Lodge at Mile Marker 92, bayside. Participants and guests can enjoy a fundraising raffle, silent auction, cash bar and appetizers.
Saturday’s activities take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Morning presentations by professional local guides are planned on fishing basics, conservation, release techniques and more. After lunch, hands-on outdoor activities include knot tying, bait rigging, spin, net and fly casting, boat and trailer handling, stand-up fish-fighting techniques, gaffing and removing hooks.
Presenters include accomplished fly-fishing female angler Capt. Lee Lavery, Jeanne Towne and other guest speakers to be determined, according to organizers. A cocktail party follows from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Seaside Glassworks, Mile Marker 82, bayside.
Friday and Sunday, participants can opt for an additional inshore or offshore fishing adventure. Anglers can fish from an offshore or center console sport-fishing vessel, inshore flats boat or drift boat. Additional fees apply.
The online early registration rate is $125 per person. The regular entry fee is $145. VIP registration of $180 entitles participants to premium reserved seating, future rebates and values on souvenirs. Reduced rates for accommodations are available, although limited.
The registration fee includes instruction, the use of equipment, welcome reception, lunch, Saturday party and educational events. A “women with teens discount” is available for women bringing teenagers age 13 and older.