One-hundred twenty-nine Florida Keys children, all 11 or younger, participated in the 24th annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby on Sept. 26, in Islamorada.
Hosted by the Lorelei, junior anglers paid no fee to participate and fished in three different divisions: Offshore, Shoreline and Backcountry. Awards were given for three different age groups in each division. Bags packed full of fishing goodies from many local businesses and other donors, including a fishing rod for each angler from Fish Florida, were handed out to all who fished. Lines were in at 9 a.m. and the weigh scales closed at 1 p.m.
Eight-year-old Jude Paneiro, fishing with Brian McCadie out of Robbie’s Marina, took home top honors with a 58.8-pound amberjack. He took home a framed Pasta Pantaleo print, a fishing rod from Tackle Center of Islamorada, a framed print from Art by Pasta, a tournament trophy, award certificate and tackle box, as well as other prizes — and a story to tell for years to come. Tristan Norris, 10, caught an 11.9-pound dolphin to win 8-11 age group in the Offshore Division. Eva McCadie, 5, weighed in a 12.6-pound jack to win the 5-7 Offshore Division.
More than half of the anglers registered for the Shoreline Division, most fishing from the docks at the Lorelei, the home of the derby. Three-year-old Tommy Barber caught a .8-pound snapper, winning on time over Landon Holly, 4, who caught a .8-pound grunt, and 3-year-old Olivia Obermann, who also caught a .8 pound grunt. The fish were all released immediately after being weighed. The largest fish caught from shore was a 1-pound snapper released by 5-year-old Maddox Whiteman. Angler Dominick Whiteman, 8, weighed in and released a .9-pound snapper to win his division.
The Backcountry Division’s largest fish would be weighed in by 3-year-old William Walsh V, with a 9.9-pound snook. Emma Roamirez weighed a 5.5-pound jack to take top honors in the 5-7 age group and Bryce Veath, 10, won his division with a 8.6-pound jack.
Most Outstanding Catch awards went to Caylin Gwilliam, 10, who released two tarpon, one redfish, two snapper, three tripletail and a lady fish, along with angler Aiden Zeher, 10, who release a sailfish. This year’s Hard Luck Award went to Zayla Zinkand, 4, who caught a 2.4-pound jack that would have won second place in the Backcountry Division, but missed the weigh-in by just seconds.
The Keys Kids Derby’s main purpose is to educate young anglers about fishing,” tournament director Dianne Harbaugh said. “We have everything available here at the Lorelei for kids that would normally not have a chance to go fishing. This includes fishing rods for each angler from Fish Florida, who funds their efforts through the sale of Fish Florida sailfish license plates.
“This is the best day of the year, just watching these kids have fun catching and releasing fish,” Harbaugh continued. “There are so many kids who get to catch their first fish! Without the help from the Islamorada Fishing and Conservation Trust, the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, The Bokor family and other local supporters we could not have made this such a great event.”