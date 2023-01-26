It was a trap game for the top club in the Florida Keys Soccer League as the Marathon FC was stunned by last-place Los Nicas, which managed a draw for just its third positive result of the season. That allowed International FC to close the gap between first and second with a victory against Aspirante, while the two teams battling for second and third, Chapin and Aguilas, battled to a scoreless draw.

WEEK 11

