It was a trap game for the top club in the Florida Keys Soccer League as the Marathon FC was stunned by last-place Los Nicas, which managed a draw for just its third positive result of the season. That allowed International FC to close the gap between first and second with a victory against Aspirante, while the two teams battling for second and third, Chapin and Aguilas, battled to a scoreless draw.
WEEK 11
Chapin 0 Aguilas 0
Marathon 2 Los Nicas 2
Southernmost 8, Pinorelos 4
The club that took the most advantage of the ties for the teams at the top of the group was Southernmost SC, which moved back into fifth place and within striking distance of third-seeded Aguilas with the decisive win.
Osmel Salazar led the charge for the Southernmost club with a trio of score, Marco Psenda and Andrei Mihalache each buried two, while Patrick Matysik had a goal, but the highlight of the match was Key West High's Mason Titensor making his league debut.
For Pinerlos, Josh Aviles netted a hat trick, with Ameth Montenegro scoring once.
International FC 2, Aspirante 0
Holding onto the clean sheet to bring its lead-best goal differential to plus-18, International's Jeff Narcisse scored the only two goals on the match, which brought the second-place club within five points of the leader, Marathon FC, which is still unbeaten on the season.
Now it will be International that avoids a trap game as they take on Los Nicas on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a matchup between Southernmost and Aspirante at 4 p.m. Pinerlos and Chapin will take the pitch at 7 and in the night cap at Mathew Gilleran Field on the Truman Waterfront will be Marathon FC versus Revolution.