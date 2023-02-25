Zach Huff, of Fort Myers, Florida, released 294.75 inches of barracuda to win the spin division of the 2023 Cuda Bowl Tournament that ended Feb. 11 in the Lower Florida Keys. Guided by his father, Capt. Chad Huff, of Marathon, he earned the title of divisional grand champion.

Among Zach Huff’s catches was a huge 54-inch barracuda that set a new tournament record for the spin division.

