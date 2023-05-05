It came down to just four teams on Monday, May 1, battling for the division titles in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League.

In the A League is was Florida Keys Electric, which had led the way atop the standings all season, taking on second-seeded Rotary, which had rebounded from just two wins in the first seven for a spot in the championship game. B League was a similar situation, with top-seeded Sterling & Spotswood going for the crown against the upcoming First State Bank, which has started the season with six losses before rallying in the second half of the schedule to reach the title tilt.

Tags

Recommended for you