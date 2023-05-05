It came down to just four teams on Monday, May 1, battling for the division titles in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League.
In the A League is was Florida Keys Electric, which had led the way atop the standings all season, taking on second-seeded Rotary, which had rebounded from just two wins in the first seven for a spot in the championship game. B League was a similar situation, with top-seeded Sterling & Spotswood going for the crown against the upcoming First State Bank, which has started the season with six losses before rallying in the second half of the schedule to reach the title tilt.
Neither one of the underdogs could overcome for the title, as both Florida Keys Electric, with an 11-4 victory, and Spottswood & Sterling, holding off First State 8-7, repeated as league champions.
A LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 11, ROTARY 4
It was Rotary that took the three-run second inning lead, but from there it was all Florida Keys Electric as they scored 11 of the final 12 runs of the championship game to reclaim the A League title.
The game was broken open when FKE scored six in the bottom of the second powered by a bases-clearing triple by Kaleaya Dickerson, and they added five more in the third on aided by a three-run double by Aaliyah McLeod, as Vivienne Leopowski also singled for the victors. Dickerson also earned the win on the mound allowing an earned run on four hit and two walks, with four strikeouts in two innings of work, while Lucy Katz also tossed two inning giivng up a run on a hit and two walks with our strikeouts.
Rotary actually had more hits in the game, Maicee Gage and Rhyanna Rispoli each singling twice as Sierra Sterling contributed one hit, while Lilee Gage did strikeout five from the circle but gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings.
SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 16, ARNOLD’S TOWING 5
With 10 runs in the bottom of the first, Florida Keys Electric put the semifinal matchup out of reach early on as they blanked Arnold’s across the next three frames.
The eventual champions racked up 13 hits in the win including a perfect performance by Aaliyah McLeod as she stroked a home run and three doubles in four trips to the plate, Chloe Kongos missed in just one at-bat with a pair of triple and single, Kaleaya Dickerson roped a triple and double, Vivienne Lepowski added two singles and with one each were Taliyah Marius and Arianna Anderson.
On the mound, Lucy Katz was nearly flawless in two frames, striking out five and walking just one, while Dickerson struck out two in three innings.
Arnold’s could not keep it Cinderella run going as the sixth-seed had a two-base hit and two base hits from Charley Bracher, double and single by Genesis Rocha, double by Sophia Perez and single by Mia Waldner. Addison Means struck out two from the mound and Mia Waldner had three.
ROTARY 9,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 3
Rotary touched home eight times in its first two at-bats and then the pitching duo of Lilee Gage giving up three runs on two hits and nine walks with four strikeouts in three innings and Maicee Gage who struck out one and walks one in a scoreless inning, held Ramona’s to just one run the rest of the way to advance to the title game.
Maicee Gage also contributed two singles at the plate as did Kinzley Moore, Charlie Lopez laced a triple, and with singles were Rhyanna Rispoli and Jaylnn Barreto.
Ramona’s had Kai Malagon double and Dakota Lettie single, while Ryleigh Harnish struck out five in 2 1/3 innings.
QUARTERFINALS
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 6,
FIRE FIGHTERS 1
In the pitchers’ duel, it was Ramona’s Ryleigh Harnish who tossed her team to victory with 12 strikeouts and just one earned run on four hits and two walks, besting Fire Fighter’s Breanna Brenner who had 11 strikeouts with giving up four runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks.
Aiding in the win for Ramona’s was Kai Malagon with a triple as well as a scoreless inning on the mound during which she struck out three, Arianna Garcia blasted a triple and double, and Dakota Lettie a double. Kayaela Cervantes, who had two strikeouts in a inning from the circle, and Mary Ellen Searcy both singled twice for Fire Fighters.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 17,
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 6
The bats were hot for Arnold’s Towing as the pounded out 12 hits, including a Charley Bracher with a home run and double, Genesis Rocha, who also homered and singled, and Addison Means going 4-for-4 with a double each driving in four RBI to help their team score in every inning to advance to the next round.
Joining in the hit parade for Arnold’s was Sophia Perez with and Mia Walder, both with two singles, which was more than enough for Means on the mound as she struck out four and allowed three unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Howe’s lone multi-hit performance was from Pilar Rivera with a double and single, Anastasha Boose doubled from the plate and struck out three from the mound, Eva Norwood, and Callie Griffiths both singled with Griffiths striking out two and Jilany Rodriguez getting one K.
B LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
STERLING & SPOTTSWOOD 8, FIRST STATE BANK 7
In the back-and-forth game in which the lead changed hands in all four of the first at-bats, First State Bank scored a run in the first on the base running of starting pitcher Alice Garcia, who had three strikeouts, as she came home on a wild pitch, but Sterling & Spottswood responded with three in its at bat on hits by Sierra Sterling and Kinzley Moore.
First State had an answer scoring five times on hits by Kayleigh Fraughton and Ryleigh Cooke and a steal of home by Kenzie Cooke, and errors of the bats of Aleena Brown and Kassandra Perdigon, but once again Spottswood & Sterling came back with five runs on its own on a hit by Harper Francis and error hit by Sterling.
First State had an opportunity to go back in front in its final swings, as the bases were loaded with two outs when Sterling picked up her sixth strikeout of the game to claim the B-League Championship.
SEMIFINALS
STERLING & SPOTTSWOOD 8, KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 3
A two-run home run by Mila Fernandez tied the game for Keys Federal but Sterling & Spottswood responded with five runs in the following at-bat, then Sierra Sterling shut down the final swings, finishing with four strikeouts and no hit or runs in two innings to secure the victory.
Sterling also had a hit in the win, as did Harper Francis, who struck out three, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in two innings, and Ariana Blanco.
Keys Federal matched the eventual champions with three hits as Tessa Minguez and Ava Wirth also both singled, as Wirth struck out six and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk.
FIRST STATE BANK 5,
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 2
It was Niles that inched out to the early lead on one run in each of the first two frames, the second on a single by Skylar Edwards, but First State responded with five runs in the third, taking the lead on a two-run single by Kassandra Perdigon.
From there, the pitching duo of Kirra Ferrell who struck out the side in her inning from the mound and Alice Garcia who allowed two run on a hit and four walks with 10 strikeouts in three innings of work earned the win for First State, with Aleena Brown also chipping in with a 2-for-2 performance from the plate.
Sophia Niles kept her team in the game, striking out five and giving up just one hit and a walk in two innings, while Francesca Felini also had five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
QUARTERFINALS
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 10,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 5
Putting up a five spot in both of it’s at-bats, Keys Federal had hits by Mila Fernandez and Ryli Malone, while Ava Wirth struck out four, and gave up un an earned run on a walk and no hit with Josea Means striking out two in her inning for the win.
Preferred Properties’ Mia Perez came up with her team’s lone hit, as Lina Lopez struck out one from the circle.