The fist half of the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League has come to a close, with Florida Keys Electric charged up in first place of the A-League standings at 7-2, two games in front of Howe Orthodontist and Ramona’s Conch Creations, who are both 5-4 overall, while Fire Fighters are half game back at 4-4, with Rotary at 3-5 and Arnold’s Towing having won two of nine this season.
In the B-League, it’s Sterling and Spottswood which remains unbeaten through its first seven contests, two and a half games up on Niles Sales and Service (4-2 overall), while Preferred Properties, Keys Federal Credit Union and First State Bank all sitting at two wins with games set to resume on Monday, March 27.
A-LEAGUE
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 7, FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 5
For just the second time this season Florida Keys Electric was on the wrong side of the scoreboard, as Howe Orthodontist scored five runs in the third to break open a scoreless game and then added two insurance runs to secure the victory.
Keeping the FKE bats at bay, Anastasha Boose struck out 13 and allowed just two earned runs on three hits and a walk, while at the plate triple and added two base hits, scoring three runs and driving in one for the W in six innings from the circle. Leah Wells, Callie Griffiths and Kaylee Williams all had two hits, while with one was Katelyn Sambrana.
The only hits for Florida Keys Electric were triples from Vivienne Lepowski and Aaliyah McLeod, and a single by Chloe Kongos, as Lucy Katz struck out seven and gave up four runs in six innings of work.
ROTARY 5,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
With both pitching staffs firing strikes, hits were hard to come by as the team combined for just nine, with Rotary’s Lilee Gage earning the win on the mound striking out 10 and giving up three run on four hits and her sister Maicee Gage tossing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts, while Arnold’s Addison Means struck out eight and allowed two runs through five frames on two hits and Mia Waldner surrendered three runs on two hits in her innings of work.
Rotary made the most of its hits as Charlie Lopez tripled and singled, Rhyanna Rispoli doubled and Lilee Gage send home three with her base hit, while Arnold’s had more hits, a double and single by Means, and base knocks by Kaidence Kosk, Charley Bracher and Genesis Rocha, but could not come up with the runs to win.
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 12, RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 4
It was an hitting display for Howe Orthodontist as six different batter collected nine hits in the victory, with Anastasha Boose racking up a triple and single for an RBI, Eva Norwood adding a double and single for an RBI, and Leah Wells two singles driving in one run. Callie Griffiths cleared the bases with a double, Nileini Manresa had a two-run single and Katelyn Sambrana singled in a run.
That was enough for the duo of Boose, who allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks with four strike outs, and Griffiths, who tossed a shutout inning, to hold down the Ramona’s bat, with Dakota Lettie going for a double and two singles, Ryleigh Harnish a double and Arianna Garcia two singles.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 9, ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
With a complete-game performance, Ryleigh Harnish held Arnold’s to just six hits from three batters for two earned runs while striking out 10 to earn the win for Ramona’s Conch Creation.
Helping herself at the plate, Harnish also doubled, Dakota Lettie tripled home three runs, and with singles were Aliyah Arencibia, Kai Malagon and Karolina Kukal with an RBI base knock.
Prefect at the plate for Arnold’s Towing was Addison Means, with two doubles and an RBI, as she also struck out nine in three innings of work from the circle as Mia Waldner sat down six via the K also in three innings. Sophia Perez tried to rally her team with a double and single for two RBI, and Summer Bailey singled.
B-LEAGUE
FIRST STATE BANK 6, PREFERRED PROPERTIES 3
With the game tied at two entering the final frame, First State Bank scored four in its final at-bat to garner the victory and come even in the standings with Preferred Properties.
Striking out the side in her inning of work, Kassandra Perdigon earned the win on the mound, allowing run a walk and earned run, while teammate Alice Garcia struck out two and gave up two runs on a hit and two walks.
Garcia also scored for First State as she reached on a fielder’s choice with Draya Clay picking up the only hit, as on the other side Preferred Properties had its hit from Luella Thrift.
On the mound for PP, Emily Davila struck out five and allowed a run on five walks.
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 11,
KEYS FEDERAL UNION
By the time Keys Federal scored its three runs, Niles Sales and Service already had touched home 10 times, which proved simply too much to overcome as Sophia Niles tossed two scoreless frames striking out five without giving up a hit.
The Niles bats did the rest, including Niles who tripled, Halle Randolph doubled, and with hits were Imani Lightbourne, Janiyah Barnes, Michaela Randolph and Francesca Felini, who also had a strike out on the mound.
Pitch for Keys Federal was Ava Wirth, who struck out three, and Tessa Minguez, who struck out two, both tossing an inning.