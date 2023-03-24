The fist half of the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League has come to a close, with Florida Keys Electric charged up in first place of the A-League standings at 7-2, two games in front of Howe Orthodontist and Ramona’s Conch Creations, who are both 5-4 overall, while Fire Fighters are half game back at 4-4, with Rotary at 3-5 and Arnold’s Towing having won two of nine this season.

In the B-League, it’s Sterling and Spottswood which remains unbeaten through its first seven contests, two and a half games up on Niles Sales and Service (4-2 overall), while Preferred Properties, Keys Federal Credit Union and First State Bank all sitting at two wins with games set to resume on Monday, March 27.

