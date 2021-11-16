Heralded as potentially the Mixed Martial Arts knockout of the year, Roman Faraldo, literally and figuratively, turned heads on Friday, Nov. 12, when his “Flying Knee Heard Around the World” sent opponent Robert Turnquest to the mat, and quickly put Faraldo on the welterweight map as Bellator immediately shared the stunning strike on social media from the event that aired on Showtime from the Hollywood’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
“I was happy with it, but I expected it,” Faraldo said in his post-fight interview.
The finish was as violent as it was electric, as, smelling blood in the water, Faraldo taunted by point in the direction of Turnquest — who Faraldo had wobbled moments earlier with a left hook — then followed with a flying knee, which he switched midair, for the walk-off finish.
No follow-up strikes were thrown — not that they were needed — as Turnquest flopped and fell into the fence, and slid down to the canvas motionless — forcing Referee Jason Herzog to instantly wave off the contest at 1:17 of the first round.
“I plan on making every (knockout) after ever better,” said Faraldo. “It’s the process, to continue to grow and continue to get better every time.”
Following the knockout, Faraldo, who was raised in the Key West, draped the Conch Republic flag across his back, while also declaring, "I'm the real f---ing deal!"
“I debuted here and I will defend here until I die,” Faraldo said in the post-fight interview about competing in South Florida. “I will always be undefeated here, I will call that shot right now, this is my place and when I come here, I come to show out and you have to take me out to get me out of that ring when I’m at home.
“It’s normal for me to fight, here it’s my back yard and as you can see, I show out for my people,” he added about the bout that almost was scratched after Turnquest (11-8 overall) weighed in nearly eight full pounds over the contracted weight. Faraldo, who came in at the non-title limit of 171 pounds, chose instead to move forward with the bout.
For the second time in his short promotional tenure Faraldo won by flying knee, a strike so stunning it ended up as at No. 4 on ESPN’s Top 10 the following morning, Saturday, Nov. 13.
Training at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Faraldo remains unbeaten in six matches to open his career — all of which have come via knockout, including a similar flying knee knockout on his Bellator debut fight against Pat Casey.
After being in the cage for less than two minutes on Friday, Faraldo expressed he would be ready to fight again in December — against, he hopes, a Top 10 opponent.
“I’m down for whoever it is, and I’m ready to go,” said Faraldo. “I’m healthy, and I’m ready to continue to progress and proceed.”
“If you didn’t know, you know now,” he furthered about the rest of the MMA world taking notice of his talents.
“This is my passion and what I love to do,” said Faraldo. “We have yet to see the best, I promise you”