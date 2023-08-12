It was a banner day for the third annual Summer Youth Football Camp on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the George Mira Football Field. Organizer Miguel Gonzalez estimated more than 120 youth players from flag to high school players took part in the event.
Coach Ray Garcia watched flag players trying their hand at passing.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Coach Tyrone Myles taught the finer points in using hands on defense.
Cortez Tillet had fun working with flag-aged players.
Coach Donjae Valdez watched James Osborne Jr. hop-scotch through the ladder.
Coach Dorian Cannon had his group take a water break on a very hot August day.
Coach Jeremiah Osborne, left, and uncle Coach James Osborne kept the players motivated during ladder drills.
Justin Osborne got after the tackle wheel and loose ball during drills.
Youth players lined up on the sideline of George Mira Football Field for opening stretching and warmups before beginning the agility drills.
Tyquan Lee raced toward the tackling dummy held by coach Deonte Stemage.
Middle school-aged players learned to the technique of firing off the line.
Coach and camp organizer Miguel Gonzalez made his way around the field during the three-hour youth football camp.
Camp coordinator Miguel Gonzalez introduced the more than 120 youth players to volunteer coaches at the third annual Youth Summer Football Camp.
The oldest group of players watched Tampa Catholic 4-Star receiver Terrance ‘T.J’ Moore go through drills. Moore recently committee to play college football for Clemson University in 2024.
Before drills began, the youth football players stretched to warm up the legs on a very hot morning at the George Mira Football Field.
Although a large outcome was predicted, principal organizer Miguel Gonzalez was extremely happy with the numbers at the third annual Youth Football Camp on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the George Mira Football Field.
Watching the youth football players line up on the sideline to warm up before breaking into age groups for drills, Gonzalez tried to get a head count but finally estimated more than 120 kids from ages 5 to high school players were on hand to take part in the free, three-hour event with plenty of knowledgeable coaches for another huge success despite the extreme temperatures.