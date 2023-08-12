Although a large outcome was predicted, principal organizer Miguel Gonzalez was extremely happy with the numbers at the third annual Youth Football Camp on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the George Mira Football Field.

Watching the youth football players line up on the sideline to warm up before breaking into age groups for drills, Gonzalez tried to get a head count but finally estimated more than 120 kids from ages 5 to high school players were on hand to take part in the free, three-hour event with plenty of knowledgeable coaches for another huge success despite the extreme temperatures.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you