Simply put by Marathon High girls basketball coach Andra Garvey when referring to Abrianna Marshall, “she wanted it more than any other player,” which was a major reason the Lady ‘Fins finished with a winning 11-10 record this season, as Marshall averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game, making 42% of her shot attempts, while also averaging eight rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 3.3 steals a game become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County girls basketball Player of the Year.

“She just wanted to go out and win as many games as she could and would do what ever it took to get those wins,” said Garvey. “Her only sport in life is basketball, it’s what drives her, and every time I see her, she’s always playing basketball, it really keeps her going.”

