Simply put by Marathon High girls basketball coach Andra Garvey when referring to Abrianna Marshall, “she wanted it more than any other player,” which was a major reason the Lady ‘Fins finished with a winning 11-10 record this season, as Marshall averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game, making 42% of her shot attempts, while also averaging eight rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 3.3 steals a game become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County girls basketball Player of the Year.
“She just wanted to go out and win as many games as she could and would do what ever it took to get those wins,” said Garvey. “Her only sport in life is basketball, it’s what drives her, and every time I see her, she’s always playing basketball, it really keeps her going.”
The coach furthered that it was the same drive Marshall played with her entire high school campaign, starting as a seventh-grader on the varsity squad, and has continued to be a centerpiece of the program ever since that first season.
“She was a very good team player,” said Garvey. “Bri followed everything the girls before her were doing as she was growing up, and now has given that knowledge to the younger girls.”
Even if that meant as that during her senior season she had to move positions from point guard, which she had played a majority of her time as a Lady ‘Fin, down on the post, Garvey stressed Marshall was always willing to do what was best for her team.
“Some teams were having problems guarding her on the post because most post players can’t guard a point guard running side to side,” said Garvey. “Some teams were able to catch onto it, but it caused some confusion even with those team to start the games, so it worked to take some of the pressure off of her.”
At first, the coach admitted, the was some trepidation to transfer positions during her final high school season.
“She was down at practice when I first told her what we were doing, but as soon as I explained to her why, she was good with it,” said Garvey. “She realized we weren’t trying to take the ball from her, but instead give it to her a bit more and not make her run as much and call out all the plays. She realized she needed to do what the team needs and not what Bri needs, so she adopted to it and stayed with it.”
The Dolphins coach also expects Marshall’s willingness to dedicate herself to the sport will keep her passion progressing in college, potentially walking on at Florida Atlantic University, where Marshall took a tour of the campus during Spring Break, while she is still open to scholarship options. But Garvey reiterated he knows whatever court she steps onto, she is going to want it more than her counterparts.
“She’s going to figure it out in the next few weeks,” Garvey said about Marshall’s plans after high school. “Even if things don’t work out with a college team, I promise you somewhere down the road she is still playing basketball, either intramural or something else, and working hard at it because she just loves the game.”