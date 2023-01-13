The formula for AJ Smith’s success during his junior campaign with the Key West High swim team combined tireless dedication, his teammates, who pushed him to be his best, with a desire to break the school records, as well as some luck with a hurricane, all of which led him to not only claim a district crown in the 50-freestyle but also a berth in the FHSAA State Championship, during which he finished 10th overall to become the Key’s Auto Center All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.
“Sometimes everything aligns right and we have good things happen,” Conchs swim coach Lori Bosco. “It’s hard to make it to states in the 50 free, we’ve had it in the past but when he made district champ I knew he was going. I was hoping he would go in the 100 as well, but it was real exciting for him to go because he was always pulling a first in the 50 or the 100 all season.”
The coach furthered that it was not just Smith alone, as he had several teammates who pushed him along the way.
“Having good teammates is important because when you have somebody fast, that just makes you faster,” added the coach.
In fact, the coach pointed out that there were numerous incidences when Smith and teammate Lucas Montiel would finish first and second in the 50-free.
“Some races they were neck to neck so it was exciting to watch, with AJ pulling first place a lot of times, but it was exciting to pull the 1-2s in a lot of the races,” said Bosco.
The week before the postseason began, Smith qualified for the finals at the FSPA, which is one of the premier meets of the season, at Bosco express that was when she knew there were big things ahead for the junior.
Sure enough, he would win the District 12-2A Championship in the 50-freestyle the following week, with a time of 22.74 seconds, and took fifth in the 100-free in 52.42, to advance to the Region 4-2A Championships in both events, as well as in two relays.
“Now he had to prove himself at the regional level, so he had to race even harder,” said Bosco.
Adding to the challenge, the Conchs did not race in the district meet until the final day allowed by the FHSAA on Friday, Oct. 30, which also coincided with Fantasy Fest weekend so after a long bus ride home after winning his title, Smith and the qualifying Conchs had just three days of practice before they were back on the road Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the region finals.
“That was very, very hard on us, because we were all tired going into regionals,” said Bosco. “But he knew he had to dig down and get his time for states so he could qualify.”
Smith finished in seventh-place in the 50 freestyle at the Region 4-2A Championships with a time of 22.75, but it was not for several days after that they would find out if he advanced, as in a reversal from districts Key West’s region was one of the first to hold its finals thus they had to wait for the results from the rest of the state.
“I was checking it every couple of hours and I couldn’t sleep,” said Bosco. “I wished we were one of the last ones because I could only guess the times. They were real excited too, checking all the time.”
He would be the 20th swimmer to qualify for the states championships, of 24.
“It had been a couple of years since we had a swimmer at state, so it was real exciting,” said Bosco.
Knowing he had to move up 12 spots at states in order to medal, Smith began focusing his training efforts on stream lining his technique, but just before the championships were to be held, the junior sprint swimmer fell ill. It just so happened, Category 1 Hurricane Nicole also hit the east coast of Florida when the FHSAA State Championship were scheduled, thus delaying the meet a week.
That gave Smith the time he needed to mend, as well as continue to streamline his stroke, and in the State Championships he would better his qualifying position by 10 spots to take 10th overall in the state clock a 22.29, after a 22.07 in the preliminaries.
Despite cutting his state standing his half, Smith was still two positions away from medaling, which Bosco is already pushing him to be on the podium next season, in the Top 8. So far, according to the coach, Smith has continued his training in the offseason with the Bone Island Club team as they are hoping to find a way to shave a few seconds off his time.
As long as he continues with the formula for success he has this season, Bosco is confident great things will once again happen, including breaking some school records.
“If he breaks the 50-free record next season, then he’ll be well on his way to states,” said Bosco. “He saw it, now let’s do it, and in order to do that he needs to be in the water even more, getting his technique right because the 50 free is all about the small stuff and perfecting those little things. He can do it. He’s tall and has a year to train, so I see him going there.”