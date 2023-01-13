The formula for AJ Smith’s success during his junior campaign with the Key West High swim team combined tireless dedication, his teammates, who pushed him to be his best, with a desire to break the school records, as well as some luck with a hurricane, all of which led him to not only claim a district crown in the 50-freestyle but also a berth in the FHSAA State Championship, during which he finished 10th overall to become the Key’s Auto Center All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.

“Sometimes everything aligns right and we have good things happen,” Conchs swim coach Lori Bosco. “It’s hard to make it to states in the 50 free, we’ve had it in the past but when he made district champ I knew he was going. I was hoping he would go in the 100 as well, but it was real exciting for him to go because he was always pulling a first in the 50 or the 100 all season.”

