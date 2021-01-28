It’s time to rejoin the all-in-fun race Schooner Wharf Bar Wrecker’s Cup and recall the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West in the 1800s, as the popular race series is set to begin its 36th year on Sunday, Jan. 31, from the Key West Harbor.
All sailing vessels, local sailors and visiting yachtsmen are welcome to join the regatta.
First, second and third place will be awarded in each division, with trophies, a bottle of Pusser’s Rum, Schooner Wharf bar tabs and Wrecker’s Cup T-shirts as prizes.
A captains’ meeting for the opening leg of the four-race series is on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Schooner Wharf Sail Loft.
To register for the race, go by Schooner Wharf, visit http://www.SchoonerWharf.com/21wreckersrace1.htm, or call 305-292-9520. Entry fee for each vessel is $40.
Instead of the usual Schooner Wrecker’s barbecue buffet, participating vessels will receive a rum drink for as many as four crew members, with a discount barbecue pork sandwich special for captain and crew to enjoy at the awards party and ceremony.
“The race is videotaped, so you can see yourself under sail on the big screen,” said race officials. “Just a reminder, race series is the last Sunday of January, February, March and April. Captains’ meeting will be held the Saturday night before race day and the awards party and ceremony on Sunday night of race day.”