Despite growing up in Florida, it was just three years ago Noa Heron first heard of the Swim Around Key West, but once the 15-year swimmer was introduced to the annual event, she made it her mindset to compete in the race.
“I’m going to be a senior next year, so I felt I had just one year left of real swimming to do it, so why not try it this year,” said Heron, who is now part of the Tulane University swim team.
Also about the time Heron first heard of the race, Craig Frederiksen was making his inaugural 12.5-mile trek around the island, in 2018, during which he would finish in second place as the first overall male.
The following year, Frederiksen was focused on winning, and had a lead midway through the race, when a longer route around Dredgers Key allowed for the defending champion to take a lead Frederiksen could not overcome, once again leaving him as the runner-up.
After having to wait two years to make up for a simple mistake that cost him the 2019 edition of the event, Frederiksen made sure this time there was no extra swimming as for a brief moment on Saturday, during the 45th annual Swim Around Key West, he believed he saw Heron gaining ground coming around Dredgers Key.
“At that point, I just put my head down from there and see where we came up in the next few minutes,” said Frederiksen.
He would end up well ahead of the pack, as Frederiksen turned in a time of four hours, nine minutes and eight seconds, two minutes slower than his personal best time but still well in front of Heron, who came in roughly 10 minutes behind, at 4:18.59, as the first female finisher in her first attempt at the 12.5-mile trek around the island. A quarter of an hour later the third-, fourth- and fifth-place swimmers would return to Smathers Beach.
“I’ve been swimming for the past 15 years and I wanted to do something to challenge myself and this was the greatest thing I could think of,” said Heron, noting the 12.5 miles doubled her previous longest swim of a 5K. “I just relied on all the training I’ve done my whole life and knew I was mentally ready to get through it.”
Still, she also conveyed, as did the experienced Frederiksen, nothing could have prepared them for the rough conditions at the 8:50 a.m. start.
“That was brutal,” said Frederiksen. “I thought it was rough in ’19, but it seemed to let up by the time we got to Fort Zachary. This time it was rough all the way around to the (Fleming Key) bridge, so all in all, I’m pretty happy with that time.”
Despite being two minutes slower than the 4:07 that took him to a runner-up in 2019, Frederiksen expressed he was pleased with his performance.
“I think time is pretty important because place is fun, but time is the measure,” said Frederiksen. “Considering how rough it was this morning, I consider this pretty good.”
He also credited his wife, who was also his kayaker, for keeping him on track this year.
“We didn’t do much extra swimming,” said Frederiksen.
Typically for Frederiksen, the 12.5 miles around Key West comes as the peak of the season, but this year he also had plans of competing in a 15-mile event in Vermont.
“It’s called the Border Buster, into Canada and back, which might suck even more because the tides are very helpful here,” said Frederiksen, who said a majority of his training is done in pools around his native West Bend, Wisconsin. “There will be no tides there, it’s just stagnant water.”
Frederiksen explained that he also trained in 48-degree water to prepare for the open-water race, so the afternoon heat was noticeable, so the cold pockets of water were very refreshing.
“This is the best I’ve felt coming out of the race, and it’s just a relief to be first,” said Frederiksen. “But knowing I was in the lead for so long, it had already sunk in before I got to the finish. It was just a good day, normally I start cramping up, but today everything just went well and now I can come back and have my name on the shirt.”
While the heat did not get to the Florida-native Heron as much, she did point out, “There’s nothing you can do to really prepare for the conditions we faced,” but continued to point out that made the challenge all the more exciting for her first time in the race.
“Being from Florida, I know how the weather gets, and I was confident it would clear up and it did,” said Heron. “It did heat up, but it wasn’t anything I’m not used to, and I feel pretty good. I feel very accomplished, I don’t think I’ve ever felt this accomplished.”