They weren’t in Kansas anymore, or Iowa, for that matter either, but that made little difference for Clare Cushing and Craig Frederiksen during the 46th annual Swim Around Key West.
Cushing, from Lenexa, Kansas, was the first female finisher and fourth overall, in 4 hours, 49 minutes and 42 seconds, while Frederiksen, from Peosta, Iowa, was the overall winner in 4:24:45 on Saturday, June 2, starting and ending on Smathers Beach.
“Today was windy and hot, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” said 56-year-old Eric Sullivan, who is accustomed to the temperatures being from Bay Harbor, Florida.
At one point, after passing under Cow Key Bridge, Frederiksen expressed he felt the conditions taking a toll on the eventual winner as he thought Sullivan, who is now a 12-time entrant and a one-time winner, was closing in on the lead.
“I’ve been swimming quite a bit, but this was just hot,” said the 36-year-old Frederiksen, who is now a two-time winner in four attempts. “I feel like the tide wasn’t as helpful this year, for whatever reason, just watching my splits, I’ve seen when it’s been a lot faster, especially on the first half. I was still under two hours at the half, but that second half I really lost some steam.”
It turned out that the lead for the John Deere safety manager from Iowa would remain intact as he came back to the beach 11 minutes in front of Sullivan, who had his own challenge in the form of Tim Hancock, who was a mere four minutes behind second place. Hancock would finish in third place for the third straight year in 4:39:38, while Sullivan touched the sand again in 4:35.44.
“The harbor wasn’t too bad but the back side around Sigsbee was really tough,” said Hancock. “Behind Sigsbee it was a little windier.”
In Cushing’s first attempt at the 12.5-mile trek around the island, the 24-year-old Kansas native would claim the women’s title by 12 minutes as coming in fifth overall in 5:11:58 was 35-year-old Taylor Stallings-Pinnick, to place second in the women’s division.
“It was great, the tide really helped, I could feel it, the last part with the chop was the worst,” said Cushing. “I was aiming for under five hours, so that was perfect.”
Whether they be from Kansas, Iowa, Florida, or anywhere in between or beyond, race organizer Bill Welzien noted that despite the lesser numbers than prior editions, it is still coming back from the pandemic shutdown, during which the annual event was continued by just a handful of swimmers in 2020.
“We always get people for one reason or another, they can’t make it even though they are primed to go the distance,” said Welzien. “This year we had a bit more than last year, so from that perspective I think things went well. We were back on the beach, with tents up, and nobody was injured and all were accounted for in the end. I know the swimmers are happy for the event.”