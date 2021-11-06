Roughly 40 youth and adult sailors, parents, grandparents, friends and others turned out for the Key West Community Sailing Center’s second annual Halloween Regatta on Saturday, Oct. 30, on Garrison Bight under a sky that first threatened and then delivered heavy rain and strong, gusty wind.
Those conditions did not deter the intrepid racers who sailed three races throughout the course of the day on Hobie Waves, Lasers, Hobie 16s, Bics, Sunfish and Precision daysailors. However, the sudden downpour forced all except the Hobie Waves off the water, but that did not stop the events. All the sailors simply piled onto the Waves and the competition continued.
And indeed, the competition on the bight was serious. Brandon Kelk, who has grown up at KWCSC, and his crew took first place among the Waves.
“That was not too surprising considering that Brandon, Monty and George are among the oldest and most experienced youth sailors,” said race officials.
However, they did not have a monopoly on the fun as Kristian Kearns, who took third on the Bic, reported “the most fun is winning but beating Jack Shepard is especially fun” after Shepard and his crew got stuck in irons for five seconds. According to race officials, all the racers reported having boat loads of fun, adding to the enjoyment for many participants were the numerous capsizes due to the gusty conditions, then righting their boats and showing their competitive spirit by continuing to race.
“Because the Halloween Regatta was conceived of as a fun event, costumes were strongly encouraged and participants followed through in great style,” said officials. “Costumes included pirates, a dancing girl, a reindeer on vacation, a ghost, ninja turtles, a Josh Allen look-alike, a baseball player and others too numerous and creative to describe here.”