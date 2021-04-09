Three seasons ago when girls weightlifting was first introduced at Key West High, coach Stacey Pilari admitted she did not know how it would be received or, for that matter, if the Lady Conchs athletes would be interested in joining such a program.
“I don’t know how serious the coaches from the other sports thought we were going to be, even other students and everybody, I figure they just thought we were a bunch of girls just trying to come in a lift some weights with a tiny coach,” said Piliari. “For these girls to participate in something that was laughed at, that could have made them stop, and at times it didn’t feel like we were seen as equals with some of the other sports and athletes.”
Deep down Pilari expressed there was still a part of her who knew it was going to be a success as the girls kept coming back and asking for more.
“They would come up to me and say ‘coach, look at my body, look at my weight, I feel so good about myself,’ and when they start seeing a difference in themselves and more confidence in their self-image that others wanted to be like that and that’s when it starts growing,” said Pilari.
Then last year as the program began to make progress, people started to see the team differently, leading the team into this season when, for the first time in school history, there was a trio of Lady Conchs who reached the FHSAA State Finals.
“With their accomplishments, and how much they are lifting, I’ve actually seen (football) coach (Johnny) Hughes and (wrestling coach) Chaz (Jimenez) come around to see where they are and have been very impressed and making comments to how awesome the program is doing and how great it is for the girls and other people are also,” said the girls weightlifting coach.
This all comes in just three seasons and from the beginning of that growth, as a program and individual, has been Marina Goins, who this year raised the bar to new height claiming a fifth-place finish in the finals of the 169-pound weight class en route to being named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Girls Weightlifter of the Year.
Despite knowing Gions, who was joined by classmate Chole Knowles, was simply a curious softball player who wanted to add strength during the winter season, Pilari noted she knew right away the potential of the duo and even sat their parents down early in that first season to point out she believed they could be state finalists.
“I could see their strength, their build, their mechanics and their dedication, without all the right pieces of the puzzle yet, because you cannot be an amazing athlete without the right training, supplements and nutrition program year-round.”
In order to reach the state level, Pilari first explained the most important skill was to learn about proper technique and how to manipulate their entire body to push out a lift.
“A lot of people, in general, think lifting weights is just pushing or pulling and it’s about how strong you are,” said Pilari. “Lifting weights can be about that, but when you are doing a technical lift, it’s just that, there’s a technique to it and that’s why some of the girls can grow so quickly.
“A lot of people think you use just your chest for the bench but that’s not true,” added the coach. “You have to engage more muscles, primary and secondary and you have to learn your breathing. So that’s been a challenge, but we into deeper depth this year, which is why I think we saw so many improvements.”
The coach has also stressed to her lifters about the importance of nutrition and sleep habits, which according to Pilari was a major factor in Goins’ success as she began to take it seriously, so much so her father, Duke Goins, set up a home gym for the junior lifter.
“She’s not only been able to lift at school but also home, which is important because when we are not in season we don’t have access to the gym because the in-season sports get the weight room,” said Pilari. “ It would be great to get a gym to allow us to bring the girls in and sponsor us. It’s tough now that we’ve grown to be a team of 20.”
Another change for Goins this year was switching to a wider grip, all of which made her a top contender entering the postseason.
“Once Marina started to see how much she was improving this year because her technique was so much better, we set even bigger goals for her,” said Pilari. “She’s one constantly challenging herself, not all the girls have that drive or beast mode that Marina has. She’s got it and that’s what makes her an all-around great athlete.”
Gions would win the district title and took fourth at regionals, which was enough to have her advance, along with teammates Breanna Allen and Val Tienne, to the state finals, a first in Conch history. At that point Pilari figured Goins would certainly finish in the Top 6 to medal, but it still came as a bit of a surprise as the junior lifter was sick the entire week leading up to the event.
“She pushed herself tough and managed to do it,” said Pilari.
Now that the team has the R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Pilari believes there will be even more Lady Conchs in the state finals and medalists, including Gions, who she thinks can place in the Top 2 of the state.
“She’s an amazing athlete,” said the Conchs coach. “She has been great helping the other girls with their technical lifts but her No. 1 priority is focusing on herself and competing with the best in the state.”