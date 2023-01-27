Gavin Mathis
Plantation Key school, wrestling
Gavin went into Tulsa nationals unseeded, but in the semifinals shocked the crowd when he defeated the No. 4 nationally ranked matsman in his weight class on a pin in the third round. In the semifinals, Gavin had to go against not just the No. 1 seed in the nation but current number No. 1 ranked wrestler in the world, but was beaten by fall in the 3rd period after being down 8-0. His most impressive performance was to matches later in the consolation semis where he once again pulled an upset with a pin against a two-time state champ from Arizona and No. 6 seed in the tournament.
After that consolation semi win, Gavin advanced to the third-place match but lost to the third-ranked ranked wrestler in the country. Training twice a week with Islestyle Wrestling and at Coral Shores High with caoch Dante Jiovanetta, as well as twice a week with the Miami Wrestling Club at South Ridge High, Gavin is now ranked No. 4 at 84 pound, in the United States. In the last 12 months, Gavin is 105-23 en route to winning multiple Florida state titles in AAU and USA Wrestling in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco. The seventh-grader has his eyes on being the first four-time state champ at Coral Shores High.
Honorable Mention
Natalie Arguello
Key West, wrestling
Natalie went 4-0 at the Lady Wave tournament to become the first Lady Conch to place at the event.
Jonathan Bahri, Yoni Gvili, Loubins Fleuridor
Key West, soccer
Jonathan was unstoppable on Senior Night netting a hat trick against Coral Shores, Yoni scored two goals and provided an assist in the postseason opening win, and Loubins scored the winning goal in a 4-3 District 16-4A quarterfinal victory against Miami Dade.
Matt St. Aubin, Eddy Espinosa, AJ Putetti
Coral Shores, basketball
Matt has been consistently good all season and this week was no exception as he stepped up with a monster game in the tough win over Everglades Prep filling the stat sheet, and then followed it up with a great night against Key West. Eddy played the best game of his career in one of the biggest moments against Key West. AJ has been an absolute “gamer” who like always did whatever his team needed to ensure a win.
Justice Lee and Sierra Earnhardt
Marathon, weightlifting
Both Justice and Sierra have had great seasons and are peaking right before districts.
Kylie McDaniel
Marathon, soccer
Kylie has kept the Lady ‘Fins in several games down the stretch with her hustle and determination as goalkeeper while also being an asset as a leader of the defense.
Oscar Cardonza
Marathon, soccer
Oscar was a force on the front end scoring while also creating other opportunities for his team’s 7-1 victory to begin the playoffs.
Armando Picado
Coral Shores, soccer
Armando had has goals in just about every game this season including a hat trick in the District 16-3A quarterfinals, which the Hurricanes won.