Neither the ball nor the outcome bounced the way the Key West High School girls soccer team would have liked on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the District 16-4A Quarterfinal against the MAST Academy Makos. Down 1-0 in the second half, a Key West corner kick that would have knotted the game was called no good. With time running out, Key West was called for a slide tackle at the top of the box and MAST buried a penalty kick past Conchs keeper Teagan Lavin for a 2-0 advantage and final score. Although they lost, Conchs coach Scott Paul said they still have a chance to advance to the Region 4-4A tournament. Paul said his team has not played in big pressure games and it showed. Just seven minutes into the game, MAST scored for a 1-0 lead, which lasted until late in the match. “We played with panic. They’re not used to the pressure yet,” stressed Paul. “MAST played like a Key West team. Moved the ball around well — super physical. We had five defenders in the back but somehow, we let them get a shot off. The first 20 minutes we were jittery. I told them a goal would get scored but to continue to play. At halftime, the seniors got the team going. Now we’re on their end of the field. The girls started to settle down and we moved the ball much better.” What would have been a game-changer for Key West was fought off by MAST. “Maeve (O’Hearn) had a corner kick that hit the underside of the crossbar but it bounced out and was called no goal,” said Paul who was busy fetching balls. “It was a scrum right in front of the goal. Maeve nailed it and it went straight up, hit the crossbar and bounced back down. We kept battling and pushing, kept cranking forward.” With a few minutes left, Key West was charged with a foul in the box. “Colby (Turner) tackled somebody at the top of the box. Anything close to the top of the box is always played outside the box but they called a PK and their player nailed it for the second goal. Other than that, it’s a 1-0 or 1-1 game. We just couldn’t get it in the back of the net. We spent the first half just kicking the ball to them,” stressed the coach. “In the second half, we stopped kicking it and played Key West soccer. We were controlling the game and moving the ball really well.” Totally not out of the mix, Paul said they must wait until Monday to discover their fate. “We’re waiting for St. Brendan to play MAST in the district championship. There’s still a possibility we’ll still be in. We’ll wait to see what happens. We’ll find out on Monday when the district championship is decided. If MAST wins, it’s a definite no. If St. Brendan wins, it’s a real possibility.” roncooke@bellsouth.net
