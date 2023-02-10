After just two weeks of action in the Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League, players are lighting up the scoreboard with shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
In six games played on Saturday, Jan. 28, there were 25 3-point shots made at the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
On the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11, the league will have the first Skills Competition, much like the National Basketball Association has during the All-Star festivities.
The skills competition begins at 11 a.m., according to league coordinator Keith McLeod.
DIVISION I
CELTICS 30,
76ERS 17
It was a team effort for the Celtics with seven players registering points. Trent Thomas and Chace Gaertner each netted a pair of treys to lead the Celtics with eight points each. Anthony Molina also hit from downtown for five, Ahmad McIntosh had four in the second half, McWoody File-Aime and Hamilton Buissere both had two and Matthew Oviedo hit a first-quarter free throw.
The 76ers’ Zachary Juliene finished with six including a trey, Michael Perry hit a first-quarter 3-pointer for five, Antini Scyrus netted four and Tyrese Scott two.
PELICANS 41,
GRIZZLIES 28
Berweldo Camile canned 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while big man Demarcus Deroche and Anthony Neeley netted eight apiece as they both had third-quarter treys in the Pelicans victory as Devin Stehly hit a field goal.
Grizzlies Reef Guyet netted nine out of 13 in the fourth quarter to include a trey, Jonathan Holliman finished with nine and Angel Hernandez and Tyrese Redding each netted a shot from downtown.
DIVISION II
BULLS 20,
CAVS 14
Kevin Acevedo ripped the nets for 15 points, all from downtown to pace the Bulls, Justin Osborne netted four free throws and with a point was Cuyler Thrift.
Cavs’ Mason Waldner hit a pair of treys for six, Kimani Portier and Noah Carius each had three as Anthony Rodriguez had a deuce.
SUNS 18,
WARRIORS 15
Jordan Wallace ripped the nets for a pair of treys to lead the Suns with 12 points. With two each were Luis Hernandez, Max Wyrwicki and Jake Furman.
Jayce Fernandez powered the Warriors with nine points, James Carey finished with five and Cole Johnson hit a second quarter free throw.
DIVISION III
HEAT 16,
CLIPPERS 6
Jerry Powell II hammered six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and with two apiece were Erick Gil Lopez and Roman Brown.
Clippers’ Keyo’Monies Humphrey landed four points and Ryder Smith netted a field goal.
BUCKS 29,
MAVS 14
The Bucks’ Jaiden Lopez had the hot-hand from downtown with four treys adding to 14 points to lead all scorers. Zion Harper canned a half dozen points, Josiah Ellison had four and Micah McQuaid put in two.
The Mavs’ Armani Jackson hit six of his nine points in the fourth frame as Anthony Cabrera finished with five.