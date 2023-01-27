Represented seven times at the AYSO State Championships from Jan. 14-16 in West Palm Beach, the Key West Strikers had five clubs playing for a title, three of which — the U14 boys, U12 girls and U10 boys — returned home with a state crown.
KW U10 Boys
There were actually two Under-10 Striker squads in the State Championships, and they both made it to the finals with the team coached by Orlando Lopez-Roman taking the gold during a 2-0 title tilt.
POOL PLAY
Key West (Lopez-Roman) 1, Okeeheelee 1
Trailing 1-0 after multiple missed opportunities including a missed free kick, as the cold had the Key West kids looking more like popcicles, according to the coach, the Strikers evened the match with a free kick by Jack Mitchell that bounced off a defender in the third quarter. Michael Leser made a save at goalie on a one-on-one attempt to give Key West a one-point result.
Homestead 2,
Key West (Archer) 1
After a dominant first half, during which Brody McLaughlin was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick to the top right corner of the net, Key West (Archer) had a 1-0 lead at intermission. Homestead took control in the second half, scoring on a half-field shot that floated over the head of the Strikers’ keeper and then put the game away with a breakaway in the fourth quarter.
Key West (Lopez-Roman) 12,
Loxahatchee 0
Temperatures improved and Key West put on an offensive showcase. Seven different Strikers scored, Michael Leser and Jack Mitchell each netted a pair of goals, on assists from Sebastian Lopez-Roman. Xavier Verdun rippled the twine four times, one off a corner from Matthew Steer, who also scored his own goal on a corner kick by Verdun. In front 9-0 at halftime, Key West scored three more times in the third by three different Strikers, Lopez-Roman, Lopez and Parker Ladnier, off a Yeriel Lopez thrown-in. The coach also credited the shutout to the defensive play of Levi Van and Cody Hawks, as well as strong midfield play by Alfonso Sepulveda.
Key West (Archer) 4, Boynton Beach 2
Scoring all four goals in the first half, a hat trick by Roman Lepowski and one by Hudson Krupa, along with great midfield efforts from Christian Barrows, Kai Mulraz, Alexander Pate and Brody McLaughlin, as well as defenders Khannon Mellies, Lincoln Niles and Miles Santelli and keeper Jerry Powell, Archer held onto the lead in the second half despite Boyton netting two goals in the third quarter.
Key West (Lopez-Roman) 2, Boynton Beach 0
Matthew Steer scored Key West’s first goal in second quarter on a breakaway and Xavier Verdun iced the the win on a breakaway in the fourth quarter. Once again, the coach credited the strong defensive play of Parker Ladnier, Yeriel Lopez, Cody Hawks and Levi Van.
Okeeheelee 4,
Key West (Archer) 0
Despite not having its best performance of the tournament, the Key West Archer team was in a tie for the second, advancing a spot out of its pool, with Boynton Beach, which the Strikers defeated to win the tiebreaker.
The Key West Roman-Lopez team was also tied in its pool, but for the top spot with Okeeheelle, but after four tiebreakers there was still no determination of which club would take the top spot in the bracket, so it would come to a coin flip.
If Key West won, they would be taking on their Striker counterparts in the semifinals, but instead they lost and were seeded second again undefeated Homestead, who beat the Roman-Lopez coached club in overtime a month prior in the semifinals.
SEMIFINALS
Key West (Roman-Lopez) 2, Homestead 1
This time around, the Key West squad took a more defensive approach against the high-scoring Homestead squad and defenders Cody Hawks, Yeriel Lopez, and Levi Van were to keep the match scoreless after the first quarter. Homestead would net the first goal in the second but Key West scored on the ensuing possession on a shot from just outside the 18-yard box by midfielder Xavier Verdun.
Within the next two minutes, Key West had another breakaway down the left wing by Michael Leser, who sent a cross to Jack Mitchell for the redirection into the lower left corner for the one-goal halftime lead. The coach pointed out the midfield play of Verdun and Matthew Steer, as well as shudown defense by Parker Ladnier, along side Hawks, Van and Lopez, for the ability to overcome the fears of playing Homestead in the second half to hold onto the lead.
“It was a truly joyous victory for our squad to be able to avenge that heart-breaking overtime finals loss,” said the coach. “No words can explain the feeling I had as the coach to see them pull out the win and happiness on their faces.”
Key West (Archer) 2, Okeeheelee 1
Rebounding after the tough loss, Key West dominated against Okeeheelee, letting up one goal, which was a shot from half field that sailed over the head of the Strikers keeper with the sun in his eyes but that was only after a two-goal lead for Key West.
Alexander Pate scored the first goal by not giving up on the play and crashing the net for the score. Roman Lepowski buried the second for the 2-0 lead at the half. Christian Barrows, Kai Mulraz, Hudson Krupa, Brody McLaughlin in the midfield, while Khannon Mellies, Lincoln Niles, and Miles Santelli on defense and keeper Jerry Powell helped advance the team to the finals.
FINALS
Key West (Roman-Lopez) 2, Key West (Archer) 0
It was a much-celebrated final for both Key West clubs to close out the State Championships in the finals as both teams knew each other and practiced together during the travel season, but someone had to win.
In the second quarter, goalie Jack mitchell passed the ball to midfielder Alfonso Sepulveda, who then assisted a Matthew Steer goal with a pass to the middle of the field from the left wing. In the third quarter, Mitchell gave his team an insurance score, assisted by Michael Leser. The lead was held by strong midfield play by Sebastian Lopez-Roman, Alfonso Sepulveda and defenders Levi Van, Cody Hawks, Parker Ladnier and Yeriel Lopez, as the Roman-Lopez unit allowed just two goals to win the state crown after losing the Homestead tournament in overtime of the finals a month prior.
U12 GIRLS
POOL PLAY
Key West 7,
Boynton Beach 3
After claiming the title at its previous two tournament, the Under-12 girls returned to form as Ellen Van Aller tallied a hat trick, as did Izzie Magrath, with two of her goals deflecting off a defender, assisted by Alice O’Connor on a free kick, and a second by Addy Jones. Kiersten Tate also redirected a score on a corner kick.
Francesca Fellini made five saves and Hazel Matarazzo tallied four saves.
Okeeheelee 3,
Key West 2
Curving in a score on a corner kick was Addy Jones as she also converted a penalty kick, while Francesca Fellini sent away a pair of shot attempts while Hazel Matarazzo stopped six but it was not enough to hold off Okeeheelee.
Key West 2,
Homestead 0
Needing the win in order to reach the finals, Hazel Matarazzo, with three saves, and Francesca Fellini, with two saves, combined for the clean sheet, with Addy Jones receiving credit for the first goal after her corner kick bounced off a Homestead defender and Kiersten Tate put away the second on a rebounded shot.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Key West 4,
Boynton Beach 0
A scoreless first half, during which Francesca Fellini captured five saves, set up the second-half surge for the Lady Strikers led by Ella Van Eller’s hat trick two assisted by Kiersten Tate, who also netted her own goal assisted by Van Eller. Hazel Matarazzo made three saves in the second half to secure the State Championship.
U12 BOYS
POOL PLAY
Key West 4,
Boynton Beach 0
Opening the tournament with a clean sheet was goalkeeper Kellen Lockwood, who was given plenty of security by defenders Brody Smith, Hansel Montenegro, Mauricio Barrios, Jack Hawks, and Julien Gehin. The scores for the Striker came from Cole Johnson, Oscar Loy, Raef Iacovoni and Jaxon Santelli.
Okeeheelee A 5,
Key West 3
Despite Matias Sepulveda ripping a pair of scores and Oscar Loy getting one, it was not enough to keep pace with Okeeheelee’s top squad.
Key West 3,
Homestead 2
Scoring twice in the winning effort was Oscar Loy was Robert Gomez added one for Key West.
Key West 4,
Okaheelee B 1
Needing a win to insure a berth in the championship, Key West had Matias Sepulveda find the back of the net twice, while Oscar Loy and Raef Iacovoni both converted penalty kicks.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Okeeheelee A 3,
Key West 1 (OT)
During the rematch against the lone team to beat Key West in the tournament, Okeeheelee held the early lead as Key West struggled to create scoring opportunities for most of the match.
With five minutes remaining in the match, the Strikers Key West pressed an attack that resulted in a hand ball by Okeeheelee inside the box. Oscar Loy put the penalty kick past the Okeeheelee goalkeeper with no time remaining in regulation. Even with a strong defensive effort by Brody Smith, Hansel Montenegro, Mauricio Barrios, Jack Hawks, Julien Gehin and goalkeeper Kellen Lockwood, Okeeheelee score a goal in each of the 10-minute overtime periods for the title.
U10 GIRLS
POOL PLAY
Key West 1,
Boynton Beach 0
Goalkeepers Asia Nunez and Adele Ruzickova did not allow Boyton Beach to score in the match, while a quick throw-in by Maya Ruzickova led to Anila Litmer’s lone goal of the match for the Key West victory.
Okeeheelee 2,
Key West 0
Excellent passing by Giulianna Rodriguez led to some good chances for Key West, while tough play by defenders Allison Tijerino, Marley Sweet and Prudence Scull was not enough to result in the win.
Homestead 1,
Key West 0
Lily Smouse’s ability to play all positions helped keep Homestead at bay and in the final minutes, with the match still scoreless, Key West received its best scoring opportunity Dylan Fager crossed the ball to Charlotte Gehin for a great shot to the lower left corner, but the goalie made the save. With two minutes left, Homestead finally got the winner.
U14 GIRLS
POOL PLAY
After not scoring in the first three matches, the first a tie with Okeeheelee (Looney) and the second two losses, Key West would garner its first win of the tournament, 2-1, against Boynton Beach with goals by Justice Canterbury and Jaelynn Morgan, but it was not enough to advance the Strikers to bracket play.