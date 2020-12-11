Football is being combined with a good cause, and local children in need stand to score this Christmas season.
The fourth annual Island Bred Flag Football Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wickers Field on Flagler Avenue and Kennedy Drive and, outside of scoring touchdowns, the goal is to collect as many toys as possible.
A toy donation is required to play, but you do not have to play to donate a toy. All the donated toys will be going to Toys for Tots where they will be distributed to the local youth in need this holiday season.
Each of the flag football teams will field nine players and, as of Thursday, six teams were registered, but there is room for four more teams. Adults of any age can register until tournament kickoff time, which is scheduled between 8:30 and 9 a.m. A Key West High squad was scheduled to play but had to drop out of the tournament while the defending champions from Marathon are in flux.
Local police officer Antonio Guieb is organizing the event again and he talked about how he and his brothers, who are all firefighters, got the idea to start this tournament with a good cause. He explained someone previously had hosted just a regular flag football tournament, but it eventually died down. It is then he and his brothers decided to bring back the tournament, but this time, with meaning and by involving the community.
Last year 80 toys were collected and the year prior to that more than 100, according to Guieb. He added this year he expects the number of donated toys to be even greater than in past years as even the local sheriff’s office is involved and is sponsoring one of the teams.
“As long as the kids are getting toys and we’re getting competitive games out there, that’s all we look forward to,” said Guieb.
Each game is expected to last roughly 50 minutes and it is a double-elimination tournament. Several former collegiate football players are expected to participate as well, as Guieb said, “There will be an assortment of talent out there.”
Former Key West High standouts Alvin Howard, Terrence Moore, Poppy Marius, and Dorian Cannon are all expected to participate. Cannon is still actively pursuing the dream and playing semi-pro in Miami, while Howard is actively playing collegiately.
For information on how to donate a toy or to registering to play, contact Guieb at 305-407-4163.