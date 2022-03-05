From the first time Key West High coach Marc Pierre witnessed Johnathan Gvili on the soccer pitch, at that point still a middle schooler scrapping among a bunch of high schoolers alongside his older brother, the Conchs coach “honestly expected” the now junior to become a premier player at this stage of his career.
“We were able to see the talent he had and the hunger he has, almost everything he has now, you could see it at a young age, we just had to get him to tap into it,” said Pierre. “Now we are seeing it all happening as he has improved so much.”
That’s because, as the coach noted, Gvili plays soccer year-round, outside of tennis season when he joins the Conchs on the hardcourt, which has helped the junior rise to his current playing level and be named The Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“He really helped his teammates and had grown into captain quality,” said Pierre. “He won’t go arranging everything, but it’s also his attitude and how he is leading by example and physically showing everyone else what they should be striving for.”
Pierre expressed it has all been self-driven by his junior captain.
“He sets his own goals and really wants to accomplish them,” said Pierre. “Here and there we would speak to him, but we never really had to talk to him because he is so self-driven.”
According to the coach, that passion to improve allowed Gvili to control the pace of the matches this season due to his “excellent vision.”
“He’s been our anchor and really held the team down,” said Pierre. “It’s a different speed when we don’t have him.
“He does the defensive work and when we needed him at center back, we rotated him there, he’s also played as the center defensive mid, the center attacking mid and if we needed him as an attacker, or left or right forward, he could do either one and use his left foot or right foot,” the Conchs coach continued. “His ball control is there, and his passing is also great.”
The coach furthered that he believes the younger players followed Gvili’s examples, as well as his classmates, and even the seniors fed to his play this season.
“They look at how he plays and willingness to be better, game by game, you can see how they feed off him,” said Pierre. “In practice, if he does a trick, they want to respond, or if they have to defend him, they step up because they know they have to be better around him or he might make them look silly.”
While Gvili continues to challenge his teammates, Pierre noted he will try to do the same for Gvili in his senior season.
“We want to see him surpass what he has done in other seasons, to make sure his senior year is the best he could have,” said Pierre.
Of course, a lot of that success will be on Gvili, who will spend the first part of the offseason playing tennis, all the while remaining on the Key West Soccer Club — already leading them to a tournament championship following the conclusion of the Conchs’ season. Knowing his team captain, Pierre stressed he is certain Gvili will continue to improve, as he has since the coach first took notice during the soon-to-be-senior’s eighth-grade season.
“He’s working to improve himself and be the best version of himself, and we are lucky to have that type of drive mentality on the team,” said Pierre. “A lot of the boys are working to be that now and if they all become as self-driven as him, we are going to have the best season next year, we really could.”