Coming to the start line, Monroe County’s Christian Harnish knew he was not the odds-on favorite to win the 3,200-meter Level 2 race during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games on Friday, June 10, at Lucky’s Lake in Orlando. Team Arizona’s William Horten had dominated the preliminaries by more than nine seconds on the shortened training course, despite Harish going for one of his fastest averages of the season.
That meant the Monroe County representative would most likely be in a showdown with his longtime rival, who just so happened to be his roommate at USA Games, James Scholz from Pinellas County, for the silver medal.
“They were eyeing each other because they have competed against each other since they first started paddling,” said Team Florida coach Ruth Coleman, who is also the coach for the Monroe County squad throughout the season.
Despite Horten once again keeping a fast pace, Harnish was determined not to fall behind, racing to a time of 26 minutes and 52 seconds in the 3,200-meter race (just shy of two miles) surprisingly just 12 seconds behind Horten, who would take the gold.
“Competing in USA games is very special to me,” said Harnish. “Being there on that kind of stage was a little intimidating. But, it was a great feeling crossing that finish line after completing my two-mile race. My goal was to paddle cleanly and compete to the best of my ability. Receiving a medal was a bonus, one I will never forget!”
Harish earned a silver medal, but not in the race he was fully hoping for as Scholz would fall off his board early in the event and struggled to recover his paddle before returning to the finish line.
“He was in tears when he got off the water, but he did it,” Coleman said about Scholz.
But waiting at the finish line for Scholz was none other than Harnish, who, with a fist bump ready, was there to help carry his rival’s paddle as Scholz crossed the line for bronze.
“Going to USA Games was a once-in-lifetime experience,” said Harnish. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to compete at this level. I could not have done it without the support of my coaches and fellow athletes.”
Harnish was one of two representatives on the Team Florida SUP delegation from Monroe County, the other was Andrew Diaz, who was set to race in the most competitive 4,800-meter Level 1 event, but woke up with a 101-degree temperature, which left him scratched from racing.
“He didn’t give us much of a hard time when he was scratched because he was feeling so bad,” said Coleman, adding his disappointment was with not only being unable to race but also not allowed to join in with the activities around Disney, including going to Pandora for Family Night at Animal Kingdom. “We talked to him after we got back and he was feeling better, but that was tough for him.”
It was the second time Stand-Up Paddle was an official event at the USA Games, with Monroe County’s Jennifer Averette part of the sport’s debut in Seattle in 2018. Those Games had five representatives from Team Florida make the cross-country trip, but this time, with Orlando winning the bid, Coleman’s squad was 20 deep with athletes of varying disabilities and skill levels. Alabama had the second-largest SUP team with 10, while Arkansas had five, Texas brought six, South Carolina two and Arizona’s lone representative was Horten.
“Being the home state was really cool, but there was also a lot of responsibilities with that too,” said Coleman. “We had a full coaching team that was fantastic. I had five other coaches to help the four different levels, we represented really well. Each one of the 20 athletes ended up taking a support role themselves. I had one young lady that I couldn’t keep down, I called her my team mom because she kept making sure everybody had eaten and was putting cooling rags on everyone.”
USA Special Olympic Games will return in four years to Minnesota — which won the 2026 bid — but in that time span, Coleman expressed she is hoping to expand the sport, which started on the Higgs Beach between Monroe, Pinellas and Collier counties during the SUP Invitational, to the World Games.
“We are going to continue networking across the nation and we want to see this go into the World Games, which will take place again in 2024,” said Coleman, also noting gold medalist at state games during the next four seasons will be put into a drawing to represent Team Florida in 2026. “If we can get upwards of 10 states competing, then we might get the attention of the SOI (Special Olympics International) and that’s what we want to do, so I’m not done.”
Until the next USA Games, those members from Team Florida go from being mates back to rivals, including Harnish and Scholtz back on competing sides, as the season is just beginning for Standup Paddle in Florida. The Monroe County team continues its practices every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Higgs Beach with a June 29 time trial set to qualify the athletes for Area Games in July before the State Games on Aug. 19-20.
“We’ve been paddling throughout the year, we have them on the water whenever we can, and that’s not going to stop now,” said Coleman.