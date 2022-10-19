Pinned at their own 2-yard line after forcing a punt on the opening possession, the Marathon High football team methodically marched its way 98 yards down the field for the first of eight consecutive drives that ended with a trip to the end zone during a 57-21 route of Miami Country Day during which was part of the Dolphins’ homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 14, on the Middle Keys campus.
That first trip to the end zone for the ‘Fins was capped off by a 2-yard plunge from Thomas Eubank, part of his 33 yards in the contest, but a majority of the attack came via the legs of Malachi Hawkins, who went for 62 yards on the drive. The next time the Dolphins’ leading rusher touched the ball, he would go for a 60-yard touchdown carry to put his squad in front 14-0 just seconds in the second quarter.
In fact, Hawkins nearly matched his previous season’s best of 231 rushing yards in a single game by halftime adding a 38-yard tote that moved the ball to midfield — coming off an interception by teammate Yaniel Garcia at the Dolphins’ 12-yard line — and with the Spartans defense focused on the Dolphins senior back, Sean Hale would take a ghost-sneak 50 yards to score for a 20-0 advantage. After Country Day cut into the lead, Hawkins responded with a 41-yard carry before going in for his second trip to the end zone, which brought him to 214 yards by the intermission and his team in front 28-7.
On Marathon’s first play from scrimmage in the second half, Hawkins would set a new career single-game rushing record with a 50-yard carry to pay dirt, but he was not done as, after a second Spartans score, the Dolphins lead back was back on the field going for another long touchdown run, this time from 41 yards out, to put the Dolphins back ahead by six scores, 42-14.
In total, Hawkins would finish the night with four touchdowns and 324 rushing yards, while teammate Carlos Lezcano got into the mix with 24 rushing yards and a score as did Yuni De Leno with 18 yards, one of those good for a touchdown. As a team, the Dolphins collected 485 rushing yards, eclipsing the team’s previous season-best of 429 yards against Country Day, of course, 231 of which came on 20 carries by Hawkins, which was also his previous high.
With two games still remaining on the Dolphins’ schedule, Hawkins now has 1,268 rushing yards on the season, going for at least 100 in six of seven contests this season, as well as 12 touchdowns, scoring in all but one game. Those final games of the season for Marathon come against Palm Glades, who the ‘Fins beat 7-0 last season, and University School, who Marathon defeated earlier this season 22-19, with a victory in either matchup guaranteeing the Dolphins’ first winning season since the 2017 campaign.