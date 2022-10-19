Pinned at their own 2-yard line after forcing a punt on the opening possession, the Marathon High football team methodically marched its way 98 yards down the field for the first of eight consecutive drives that ended with a trip to the end zone during a 57-21 route of Miami Country Day during which was part of the Dolphins’ homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 14, on the Middle Keys campus.

That first trip to the end zone for the ‘Fins was capped off by a 2-yard plunge from Thomas Eubank, part of his 33 yards in the contest, but a majority of the attack came via the legs of Malachi Hawkins, who went for 62 yards on the drive. The next time the Dolphins’ leading rusher touched the ball, he would go for a 60-yard touchdown carry to put his squad in front 14-0 just seconds in the second quarter.

