The Super Cat class has always been a fan favorite and each and every year it seems to deliver. With close-quarters action and a championship that comes down to the last day almost every single year, it is a class that puts those who watch on the edge of their seat. This year there may be more to be excited about than ever, as nine boats will be competing for the storied world championship title.
Among the nine-boat fleet in this year's world champion is M-Con, which is coming off an APBA National title. M-Con the past couple of years has really hit its stride and this year proved to be no different racking up two wins at the Lake Race and Clearwater. Their consistency and good finishes are what really brought throttleman Tyler Miller and driver Myrick Coil their national championship, however, as if they weren’t winning, they were right up front with the leaders all year. M-Con is in search of vengeance, as last year they were dominant Wednesday and Friday in Key West, racing up wins on both days. Sunday looked to be no different as they showed dominance and looked to end a flawless week with a win and a world championship. But a mechanical issue late in the race ended their day and with Canada Homes finishing second, they would see their championship which they had all but locked up slip away.
Laso contending for a Super Cat title is the team from New Zealand, formerly Pro Floors Racing who now carry Celsius as their sponsor, as they are back in Key West for the first time since 2019. After COVID-19 one of the teams that were affected the most was the Pro Floors team as travel was nearly impossible from New Zealand to Key West. However, outside of Key West, the team has proven itself to be easily one of the best teams in the class, including nagging two wins this year. The team in Key West over the years, although showing speed has had unfortunate luck. The first year they came they flipped, and in 2018 they had the quickest boat but mechanical failures led them unable to get a world championship. This year they look to change that narrative and get their first Key West world championship for New Zealand.
Some other important stories heading into Key West for the rest of the teams in class include WHM’s Billy Mauff returning to the throttles. This is key as health issues have prevented the legendary throttleman from being in the cockpit, including during last year's world championships, but the team looks for Mauff's return to be the spark that brings their team race-winning speed again and their first world title in Key West since 2019.
Graydel looks to continue their Cinderella story of a season as the team has had a career year. Graydel got their first win in Super Cat at the first race of the year in Cocoa Beach, also getting a second in the Great Lakes of Michigan. They look to bring this momentum, and cap off their best year in the class, with what would be a massive world championship for the team.
SV Offshore, the only boat with 850 horsepower in Super Cat, has been looking for the key to winning ever since joining the class just a few years ago. With them running extra horsepower the team has to add extra weight to the boat which has turned out to be more difficult to figure out than initially thought. They look to finally find the formula and bring it to Key West. Liquor Split, which is not new to the class but have gone through a plethora of name changes, and paint scheme changes now landing on a much more old-school look to the boat. Although the speed has not been there, like SV Offshore they look to change the tide and find something to get them a World Championship in Key West.
There will be three new teams coming to Super Cat in Key West, the first being Wicked which is being run by the two sons of WHM's Jay Muller, Chase and Jax. They have run a few times this year including running in some lone entry races in Super Cat just to get experience as Chase and Jax will jump from running Bracket 700, all the way to Super Cat. Justice League will also be running their new Super Cat, which will hit the course for the first time in Key West. They also run a boat in Bracket 300, called Cigarette Justice League which will compete in Key West as well. The final new boat is a familiar name in the powerboat world, CR Racing who was a perennial championship contender in the Super Stock class will be making its Super Cat debut in Key West. They will look to replicate their Super Stock success and possibly rack up a world championship in their debut in the class. The Super Cat class will run in the fourth and final race of the day at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, alongside the Stock 450 class.