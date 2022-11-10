The Super Cat class has always been a fan favorite and each and every year it seems to deliver. With close-quarters action and a championship that comes down to the last day almost every single year, it is a class that puts those who watch on the edge of their seat. This year there may be more to be excited about than ever, as nine boats will be competing for the storied world championship title.

Among the nine-boat fleet in this year's world champion is M-Con, which is coming off an APBA National title. M-Con the past couple of years has really hit its stride and this year proved to be no different racking up two wins at the Lake Race and Clearwater. Their consistency and good finishes are what really brought throttleman Tyler Miller and driver Myrick Coil their national championship, however, as if they weren’t winning, they were right up front with the leaders all year. M-Con is in search of vengeance, as last year they were dominant Wednesday and Friday in Key West, racing up wins on both days. Sunday looked to be no different as they showed dominance and looked to end a flawless week with a win and a world championship. But a mechanical issue late in the race ended their day and with Canada Homes finishing second, they would see their championship which they had all but locked up slip away.