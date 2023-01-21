This column originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2013 edition of the Keys Citizen.
In “An Essay on Man,” Alexander Pope writes, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” I used to hear that expression a lot, but until I become embroiled in offshore salt-water fishing I never really understood it.
I’ve described offshore trolling as “hours of boredom punctuated by periods of utter chaos and excitement.” It’s the periods of excitement that keep me coming back. The search for the big fish is intoxicating and all consuming. These are probably strong words to describe a hobby. Most of my fishing buddies, however, fall right into these categories. When I meet someone likeminded, there is an instant bond. I think it’s the gleam in our eyes that gives it away.
I can spend hours talking to a “fishing fool,” excuse the expression. I can spend even more time fishing with that person. I can spend many hours fishing alone, in fact. I’m very happy doing any of the three. But, only when I’m in the water, with baits deployed behind a moving boat or drifting back into a chum slick does the real anticipation and exhilarating excitement overrun my psyche.
Gosh, I love this stuff. My heart rate rises, my senses become more alert, my eyes and brain strain to take in every moment, every detail, any possible sign that the search for the elusive finned quarry is about to take a turn for the better. I suppose I could be described as an adrenalin junkie. I’m OK with that. Once I figured that about myself, I no longer questioned my love for the ocean and the wonders to which I might be exposed.
This is what I experienced late one recent afternoon when the wind had died down, I found a little break in my work schedule and my fishing buddy, Larry, had a few hours to kill. We met at my house a little after 3:30 in the afternoon. We loaded the EP2 and headed out Sister’s Creek for open water.
Larry and I made a quick plan to start our fishing in a spot where I always catch yellowtail snapper. Our goal was to get the boat wet, spend some time together (male bonding as women refer to it) and catch enough fish to provide two fresh snapper dinners. We anchored the boat at the location I refer to as Old Faithful, set out a block of chum, dusted the surface of the surrounding water with dried oats and started fishing.
Anticipation was high. “Come on fishy,” I called out. We watched as the oats drifted straight down to bottom. No current. This is usually not good. Undaunted we tried for half an hour to entice a big yellowtail to our baits. No luck. “Let’s move,” Larry suggested. We started the boat and headed to another of my regular spots in deeper water, closer to Vaca Cut where we might find some current and fish. We boated a few small, but legal, yellowtails. A storm blew-up over Marathon and Key Colony Beach. Rain and lightning were visible over land. The view was spectacular. This was Mother Nature at her finest. Watching storms onshore from out in the Atlantic Ocean is not a common occurrence for most folks and we both commented how grateful we were for this Florida Keys lifestyle we are lucky enough to share.
As the second block of chum was quickly dissolving, the sun was setting. I had not planned to stay out past dark. In fact, when I discussed my float plan with my wife I told her that we would be inshore and within cell phone distance. I also told her if she hadn’t heard from us by full darkness there was probably something wrong.
Then, hope sprang eternal in the human breast. “We know there are fish out here,” we said in unison. “Let’s make one more move and see what happens.” That’s exactly what we did. I anchored in an area that usually gives up bigger fish but is notorious for large numbers of sharks and other predators. The sun was just reaching the point where the intensity of the rays burning into our exposed skin dropped and the first feel of a cooler breeze hit our faces. This is “Magic” time for snapper fishing.
“Here we go,” I said with confidence, “We should be in Fish City any minute now.” Almost like a switch had been turned on, larger yellowtails snappers started attacking our baits. “Now we’re having fun.” We took a couple of digital photos and then the batteries went dead. We caught and landed several more snappers. It was staring to get dark. We turned the anchor light on. The predators became aware of easy-pickings starting to materialize behind the boat and the next few snappers were instantly gobbled up before reaching the boat.
“Let’s go,” we said. We called my wife and told her we were heading home and would call again when we reached Sister’s Creek. After a tricky anchor retrieval that took longer than expected, we ran back to shore and to the dock. The ocean at night is awesome and we enjoyed every minute of it. We cleaned the fish, rinsed the boat and called it a day.
I had heard the snapper bite has been good in the evening lately and now can say for sure that it continues that way. If you have never tried a nighttime snapper trip, now might be a good time. If you are not familiar or comfortable with making your first nighttime fishing venture alone, ask an experienced friend to join you, or contact one of the fabulous Florida Keys professional fishing guides and let him, or her, know that you would like to give this a try.
And, as always, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.