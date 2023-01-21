Hope springs eternal sunset

Always the optimist, columnist C.J. Geotis and buddy Larry stretched their snapper trip into sunset and were rewarded with marvelous snappers.

 Photo by C.J. Geotis

This column originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2013 edition of the Keys Citizen.

In “An Essay on Man,” Alexander Pope writes, “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” I used to hear that expression a lot, but until I become embroiled in offshore salt-water fishing I never really understood it.