Eight seasons after the inception of the Coral Shores High girls lacrosse program, during the 2015 campaign, Key West High played its inaugural season. The Lady ’Canes dominated the newly formed rivalry against the Lady Conchs, for the first three years, as Coral Shores defeated Key West by a combined 76-19 to claim a victory in the initial five matchups through 2017.

Since the 2018 season, momentum has shifted south, as the Monroe County foes have faced off 10 times in the last five seasons with Key West winners of nine of those, seven straight. In fact, after getting outscored by 57 during the first five meetings, the Lady Conchs have a 46-goal differential (71-25) better than the Lady ’Canes during the last five matchups, including two wins last year by a combined 30-6.

