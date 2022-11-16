A field of nearly 350 U.S. and international runners competed on a panoramic course above the Upper Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades on Saturday, Nov. 12, during the annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run in the Florida Keys.

Racers running and walking in several 5K divisions crossed the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge, considered the entryway to the Florida Keys. The bridge is the southern portion of the 18-Mile Stretch, a section of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida with Key Largo.