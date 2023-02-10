Entering his fourth season as coach of the Coral Shores High boys lacrosse team, Brian Lindback believes something special can happen during the 2023 campaign,  and a major reason for that is because the current seniors are the first to go through the program under the coach's tutelage starting as freshmen. 

"I'm really looking forward to it because they have a lot of good chemistry," said Lindback. "We have a lot of returning guys as well, we have 20 new kids to the team who are in their first year or are freshman, so we will have a lot of building going on as well, so there's a lot of look forward to."

