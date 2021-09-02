Despite coming off a 33-point shutout victory to open the 2021 campaign, the Coral Shores High football team continues to stay focused on taking it one game at a time, knowing the season opener was against a team that was not initially on the schedule, and taking on Florida Christian on Friday, Sept 3, at 7:30 p.m. will be a true test for the Hurricanes.
"The boys know it is a conference game, but I told them and we all treat it like it's just another game, so we won't get too high or too low, but we are going on the road again, trying to stay level headed," said Bryant. "I think we do a very good job on game planning, and there's no doubt in my mind we will be ready, but we need to execute from play No. 1 and end strong."
Bryant expressed that his team will not be taking Florida Christian lightly, as last season the Patriots scored three unanswered touchdowns to hand the Hurricanes a 17-point loss. The keys to doing that, according to the coach, will be staying focused for four quarters and learning how to finish.
"I think now that we have played our first game, we know what to expect, so we will come out calm, yet still effective," said Bryant.
The Hurricanes are once again expecting the defense for the Patriots to put an emphasis on stopping the running attack of Chris Cooper and Ozzy Vega, so the play-action pass will remain a centerpiece of the Coral Shores' offense.
"We like to think we will be a balanced offense that throws it when we need to, but we will run it when we have to, so we stay sound and based," said Bryant. "As long as we have Chris Cooper in the backfield, and Ozzy backing him up, it will bite the defense and we should be able to go over the top. We just need to be a bit more accurate in the passing game. There has to be a bunch of improvement, because I would like to go even further downfield with some passes, and we haven't really opened it up all the way yet. I just want to make sure (quarterback Zippy Lesko) knows how to get it to those receivers."
Defensively, Bryant is also expecting a better performance from his squad compared to last season's loss, and that begins with the trio of linemen Xayver Arrington, Issac Holmes and linebacker Dominic Monteagudo, who combined for 13 tackles, two for a loss, and a forced fumble, during the shutout victory.
"Those guys are the keys and anchors and we rely heavily on them to direct traffic out there," said Byrant. "Monteagudo is an excellent SAM linebacker and is making all the checks for the defense, so he has a great mind for the game and we lean and depend on him to get us into the right coverage."
The coach also expects the Patriots' to throw the ball "all over the place" out of their spread offense, but once again Bryant pointed out that the Hurricanes have experienced players in the secondary, including senior Orlando Pera, who racked up four tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in the opener.
"Orlando is one of our centerpieces and is doing a very good job of getting to the ball," said Bryant.
That all will be tested in the first conference game of the season for the Coral Shores against a Florida Christian team who garnered a 20-0 victory in the opener.
"It's just a matter of keeping them going and being the best-conditioned team out there," said Bryant. "I tell them all the time, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win, so we have to be good on offense good on defense, and on special teams."