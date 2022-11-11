A mixture of past and future has Coral Shores boys soccer coach Jorge Bosque optimistic it can be a successful 2022-23 campaign. Entering his 30th season at the helm of the Hurricanes, Bosque has brought in former players Andres Herrera, who played at the semiprofessional level in Canada, as well as Bryan Rojas, who just finished his college career, in hopes of building enthusiasm within the program for a potential run to the district championship.

"We have some strong players coming back, but we are a very young team," said Bosque. "A huge part of our roster are freshmen, who have a lot of talent, probably the most talent we have had from young players in a long time, so it will be a rebuilding start as they learn to play together but we are looking good."

