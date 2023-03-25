It was a Spring Break trip to the Coral Gables Invitational that the Coral Shores High baseball team would rather forget as the Hurricanes fell 4-1 to Ferguson to begin three consecutive days of game action, during which the team failed to hold a lead in their last two matchups, losing 9-8 to Dade Christian and 7-2 to Miami.
In the tournament opener, the Coral Shores offense struggled to get on base with only seven total Hurricanes reaching safely, three via hits by Zeke Myers, Campbell Lavoie and Dylan Bloom, which was not enough for the pitching duo of Tate Brumbalow and Riley O’Berry, who both allowed two runs apiece — Brumbalow in 2 1/3 innings on two hits and three walks with a strikeout and O’Berry through the final 4 2/3 on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The following day, Coral Shore put up five runs in the first and held the five-run lead through the fourth against Dade Christian, when things fell apart for the Hurricanes as the Crusaders scored seven unanswered runs in their final three at-bats for the one-run comeback victory. Steel Mientkiewicz and Maykol Bonito both had a pair of singles, while Donovan Thiery and Andy Ledesma both had a base hit against Dade Christian, while Theiry was strong for the first six innings on the mound, surrendering seven hits and a walk for three earned runs, but the Crusaders scored four in the seventh for the walk-off victory.
In the finale of the trip, Coral Shores could not come up with a timely RBI, despite matching Miami’s eight hits in the game, but it was a 1-0 lead through the first two in favor of the Hurricanes. It was once again Mientkiewicz and Bonito who both had two hits, with Myers, Thiery, Bloom and Ian Anderson all coming up with one hit.
The three losses during Spring Break brings Coral Shores’ current skid to six consecutive, with the last win coming on March 7 versus Marathon, but Coral Shores hopes to end that skid after 20 days with a rematch against Miami scheduled for Monday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m. at Founders Park in Islamorada.