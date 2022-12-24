international sailing regatta

The Southernmost Regatta will be held Monday through Friday, Jan. 16-20, drawing top sailing teams from around the world and aficionados who follow the sport to Key West.

The southernmost island in the continental United States will play host to a renowned international sailing regatta Monday through Friday, Jan. 16-20, drawing top sailing teams from around the world and aficionados who follow the sport.

The Southernmost Regatta features five days of competitive racing and surrounding activities. Attractions for teams include the warm-water January sailing in the Florida Keys’ subtropical climate, reliable breezes, high level of competition and Key West’s unique atmosphere.