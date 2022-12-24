The southernmost island in the continental United States will play host to a renowned international sailing regatta Monday through Friday, Jan. 16-20, drawing top sailing teams from around the world and aficionados who follow the sport.
The Southernmost Regatta features five days of competitive racing and surrounding activities. Attractions for teams include the warm-water January sailing in the Florida Keys’ subtropical climate, reliable breezes, high level of competition and Key West’s unique atmosphere.
The regatta is open to One Design keelboats ranging from 22 feet to 75 feet in length and Offshore Racing Congress monohulls measuring 24 to 75 feet. Spectators can expect adrenaline-fueled racing action as well as surrounding activities where they can interact with the participating teams in a casual island setting.
Presented and organized by Sailing Inc., races are slated to begin at 11 a.m. on each of the five days of the event, on Atlantic Ocean courses just off Key West’s shore and inside the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef. Plans call for nine total races on two separate courses.
Sailing fans can watch the races from various waterfront venues. Awards and shore activities follow each day’s racing, with events headquartered at the Galleon Resort, 617 Front St. in Key West.
“For more than 30 years, competitive teams have been coming to Key West to race,” said regatta chairman Martin Kullman. “Our teams, including several international ones attending this year, are looking forward to enjoying the warm waters of the Keys.”