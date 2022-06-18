Don Muchow explained that he didn’t begin getting physically active until “fairly late in life.”
In 2004, the 60-year-old Texas native was diagnosed with proliferative retinopathy, a complication of uncontrolled type 1 diabetes that Muchow has known he had since age 11. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it’s the result of the retina growing new blood vessels, which bleed into the vitreous and can cause blindness.
“It was kind of a wake-up call for me,” Muchow said. “I had not been active for the better part of three decades. Mostly I ran because it’s cheap to go to Dick’s or Academy or something and get a pair of running shorts. I only started swimming in 2013 when I had managed to get a few marathons under my belt and a couple friends gave me a triathlon book.”
Fast forward to present day and Muchow, along with those marathons, completed a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland to Disney World (with a few interruptions due to COVID and personal matters), has competed in Ironman races and will be participating in The College of the Florida Keys Swim Around Key West on Saturday. Due to potentially severe complications that can arise in the water from diabetes, Muchow opted to complete a 10-kilometer swim this year (about 6.2 miles) and will swim the full 12.5 miles next year.
Muchow describes diabetes as having to “stick-shift what other people operate automatically” and monitor and manage insulin levels.
What can happen during exercise is, due to altered glucose levels, a diabetic could “get in a situation where you were in good control and you go out for a run and your blood sugar drops and you pass out on the street and have seizures.”
The fear of that occurring, Muchow said, deters many people living with diabetes from embarking on heavy exercise. It’s his mission to set an example and raise awareness that it doesn’t have to be the case.
Muchow has been training for the swim during the last few weeks in South Florida. He’ll have two methods of tracking his glucose levels to make sure they remain at safe levels. He said many swimmers have smartwatches that display their distance or their swimming speed, whereas his will show his glucose levels.
During training, he practiced in as many different conditions as possible to see how his blood sugar would react. Muchow admits that he’s a slow swimmer due to having started later in life, and said each time he’s swam the route for practice, he’s been on the line of being able to finish in the allotted eight hours.
“Every time I went out there for a practice swim, I was on the edge of not being able to finish,” Muchow said.
He opted for the shorter swim this year and will train for the full 12.5 miles next year.
He learned about the race while searching for what to do next after his cross-country run.
“When I had finished the run across the U.S. I was staring off into the ocean and someone said ‘what are you gonna do next?’ And I said ‘well I sure as heck am not gonna swim across the Atlantic,” Muchow said. “I was fishing for an answer and I thought about my friend Karen, who’s a type 1 and had done the swim a couple years before and I said ‘you know, I wanna do that.”
Water poses unique risks when managing diabetes, Muchow said.
“The biggest risk in the water has to do with the way most people notice when they’re having a low blood sugar episode,” Muchow said. “Typically on dry land you sweat like crazy and you get shaky. Now if you’re out in open water you can’t tell if you’re sweating and if you get shaky it might be because there’s a cold stream of water that’s coming up from some vent or on a shady side of the island or something.”
Muchow has found alternate ways to detect these events in the water. He said he tries to pay attention to whether his jaw is clenched, or his form is off.
As a last resort, if Muchow notices his glucose levels are low, one of his sponsors is a maple syrup company. He tucks a few maple syrup packets into his clothing so if his kayaker doesn’t see him, he can self-treat the low blood sugar.
Muchow’s next project is to complete the full Swim Around Key West next year. The distance is about five times the swim distance of an Ironman race. He next hopes to ride his bike 560 miles, also five times the distance of an Ironman, and run 131 miles, five times the run distance of an Ironman. Being that he already ran 2,800, he doesn’t expect the running portion to pose much issue. It’s the biking segment that he thinks will pose the biggest challenge.