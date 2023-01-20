Isaac has been on a tear since leading Coral Shores to a victory in Key West as he has scored in double figures in all three games this week to extend the Hurricanes’ win streak to a season-best six straight. Against Palmer Trinity, the 6-foot-2 junior tallied a double-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, to go along with three steals, during a 79-65 win against the Falcons.
He followed that by scoring 14 points in just 12 minutes of game action, shooting 7-for-10 from the field, while also collecting five steals during a decisive 75-28 triumph versus Mater Academy Bay, then returned home to put on a show with another double-double going for 21 points, 11 rebound and four steal against MAST Academy.
Honorable mention
Jason Flynn
Key West, junior, wrestling
Jason was unbeaten during the Battle at the Bay hosted by Cypress Bay, going a perfect 9-0 in the 138-pound weight class to help his Conchs finish with a 6-3 record during the two-day meet.
Eric Moore
Key West, sophomore, basketball
During the first home win of the season, and first of coach Dexter Butler’s career on the court with his father’s name, Bill Butler, it was the season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds for Eric that made the difference in the victory.
Fisher Coleman-Sayer
Marathon, senior, basketball
During the last four games for the Dolphins, Fisher has averaged 10 points and six rebounds, leading his team to wins in three of their last four.
Brooke Mandozzi
Coral Shores, junior, basketball
Brooke has remained consistent for the Lady ‘Canes all season in spite of extra defensive attention. Against Mater Academy Bay she scored 16 points, with eight rebounds and four steals, while versus Divine Savior she had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks while facing double and triple coverage much of the night.
Ella Dunn and Ella Evans
Marathon, sophomore and freshman, weightlifting
Both Ella and Ella have an incredible work ethic, according to coach Jesse Schubert, which has allow both to move more weight every week.
Jack Castillo and Loubins Fleuridor
Key West, senior and freshman, soccer
Jack adapted superbly to new and uncomfortable positions as well as playing a leadership roll for a couple of underclassmen. Loubins scored against Coral Shores and on his birthday versus Florida Christian.
Lea Castellanos
Coral Shores, sophomore, basketball
Lea score six points against Mater Academy Bay and 1 versus Divine Savior.