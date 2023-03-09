Despite a late start that led to some confusion among participants, the recent Keys Island Runners Winter Fun Run from Buttonwood Sound Basin to the Islamorada sandbar in the Upper Florida Keys delivered a fine day on the water for 100-plus powerboat owners and their friends. The 22-mile trek was part of the group’s two-day season-opener, which began late last month with a run from Black Water Sound Basin to Nest Key Sandbar.

An electrical issue with the photo helicopter that was to carry speedonthewater.com chief shooter Pete Boden to capture the event led to the delay. The issue could not be resolved, so the helicopter had to stay on the ground.