Although Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays won on Friday, March 17, they did not make up any ground on league-leading Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, also with a victory in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League. With roughly six weeks left on the regular-season schedule, the Jaibas would have to totally collapse, which is not likely to occur. Currently, the Jaibas (14-4) hold a four-game lead over the Morays (10-8). Meanwhile, the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (7-11) are two games up on the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (5-13).
On tap for Friday, March 24, the Jaibas and Roncos take the diamond in the 7 p.m. timeslot, while the Morays and Snappers square off at 8:30.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO
JAIBAS 14,
TOMMY TILES FKWT
RONCOS 12
The Jaibas took a 14-10 advantage and had to hold off the raging Roncos in the final two frames.
Jaibas’ Ronnie Presley went yard, doubled and singled, John Taylor singled, doubled and thumped a three-bagger and with three hits each were Bobby Lopez and Chevy Echevarria.
Tom Haas slapped a two-base hit and a base hit, John Bandura, Chris Hilliard and Ben Blattenberger singled two times each, Dylan Kibler tripled and with a base knock was Stewart Lilly.
The Roncos’ Devin Butler homered, doubled and singled twice, Tommy Lapp doubled three times and singled as Ken Dispenza racked up four singles. Jorge Martinez and Jay Vanderhoot singled two times each, as Rich Baker and Darnell Henderson each had a base hit.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 23,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 11
Colton Butler went 5-for-5 with a triple and two doubles to lead the Morays at the plate. Ronnie Presley homered-in-the park, doubled and slapped two hits, Dylan Kibler doubled and singled three times, Ben Blattenberger slugged four base hits, Harry Milliken and Jeff Kurkoski each thumped a three-base hit and two base hits, Dave Matea and J.C. Ramirez both singled twice, and Wade Grimes doubled and tripled.
Snappers Willy Rodriguez doubled as part of his 5-for-5 night, Chevy Echevarria singled three times, Eddie Tornac homered in-the-park and singled, with two hits apiece were Alex Torres, David Tromblayd, David Flynn and Marlon Manresa as Alexey Vergas, Jose Santiago and Jorge Martinez all added a hit.