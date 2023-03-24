Although Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays won on Friday, March 17, they did not make up any ground on league-leading Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, also with a victory in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League. With roughly six weeks left on the regular-season schedule, the Jaibas would have to totally collapse, which is not likely to occur. Currently, the Jaibas (14-4) hold a four-game lead over the Morays (10-8). Meanwhile, the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (7-11) are two games up on the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (5-13).

On tap for Friday, March 24, the Jaibas and Roncos take the diamond in the 7 p.m. timeslot, while the Morays and Snappers square off at 8:30.

