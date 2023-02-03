After a week of upsets that brought all the teams within three games of each other in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the leaders took back control as the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays kept the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers off the scoreboard for four of seven frames for the win, while the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas mercy-ruled the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos in four frames on Friday, Jan. 27.

The teams will run it back on Friday, Feb. 3, as Jolly’s Liquor Store will take on Harpoon Harry’s at 7 p.m., with Breakfast Club Too playing Tommy Tiles FKWT at 8:30 on DeWitt Roberts Field.

Tags

Recommended for you