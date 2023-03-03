It was another shootout between the top two teams in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas (11-4) and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (9-6) faced off, but once again, the Roncos come out on top to move two games ahead of the Morays in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers pulled off a victory over the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos to forge a tie at 5-10 each in the standings.
On the scheduled for Friday, March 3, the Roncos and Snappers play again in the 7 p.m. game, while the Morays hope to pull off a win over the Jaibas to get back in the race.
HARPOON HARRYS SNAPPERS 20,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 11
Junior Guieb led the Snappers to victory with a 5-for-5 night including a home run and six RBI. Willie Rodriguez tripled and singled three times, Alain Pedcioso thumped a three-base hit and base hit, with two singles each were ChiChi Rodriguez, Alex Torre, Jorge Molindo and David Tromblayd. Chad Rodriguez drilled a two-bagger and Ben Blattenberger singled.
For the Roncos, Tommy Lapp tripled and singled twice, Raul Franco, Devin Butler, Jay Vanderhoot and Darnell Henderson (double) stroked two hits each as Marlon Manresa, Kenny Dispenza and Troy Curry all pitched in a base knock.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 27,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 25
The Jaibas had to curb a Morays late-inning rally to preserve the win and top spot. Troy Curry doubled twice and went yard to go 5-for-5 as did Bobby Lopez. Ronnie Presley doubled twice and homered, Nick Hogen drilled a pair of two-baggers and singled, John Hornyak doubled and singled, John Bandura hoisted a pair of hits, Stew Lilly and Tom Haas each doubled and Chevy Echevarria singled.
Dylan Kibler let the Morays with a triple, two doubles and a base hit. Joe Iedube was a single shy of hitting for the cycle, J.C. Ramirez doubled and singled twice, Chad Rodriguez and Ben Blattenberger slapped three hits each, Harry Milliken doubled and singled, Willie Rodriguez smashed two hits, David Tromblayd homered in the park and Danny Kirkpatrick doubled.