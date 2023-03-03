It was another shootout between the top two teams in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas (11-4) and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (9-6) faced off, but once again, the Roncos come out on top to move two games ahead of the Morays in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers pulled off a victory over the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos to forge a tie at 5-10 each in the standings.

