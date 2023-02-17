It was a battle for first in the only game that was played in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League on Friday, Feb. 10, and it would be the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas that moved to the top of the standings while a forfeit brought the Harpoon Harry’s Snapper within a game of the FKWT Tommy Tile Roncos.
In order to move back even at the top of the standings, Jolly’s Liquor Store needs to beat the FKWT Tommy Tiles at 7 p.m. and then needs Harpoon Harry’s to defeat Breakfast Club Too at 8:30 on Friday, Feb. 17, at Dewitt Roberts Field.
Breakfast Club Too
Jaibas 14,
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 10
With the two teams deadlocked atop the standings taking the field against each other, it would be Breakfast Club Too that continuously had an answer for Jolly’s runs starting in the first when the Jaibas responded with five runs after the Morays first scored three. Jolly’s Liquor Store trying one finally rally, scoring five in the final at-bat, but it would come up short by four runs.
Having a problem stopping at first base, Troy Curry was a single shy of the cycle but he did go 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two home runs for five RBI for Breakfast Club Too. Ronnie Presley also parked a shot as part of his two hits in the winning effort, Marty Gregurich had a pair of doubles, with a two-base hit and two base hit each were Bobby Lopez, Chris Hilliard, Nick Hogan and John Hornyak. John Taylor also had two hits while with one was Cheve Hechevaraia.
For Jolly’s, JC Ramirez had three hits with a triple, Ben Blattenberg also reach on three base raps, Dylan Kibler, Harry Milliken, Wade Grimes, Joe Iebube and David Tromblayd all had two singles and with one was Alex Torres.