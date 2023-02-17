It was a battle for first in the only game that was played in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League on Friday, Feb. 10, and it would be the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas that moved to the top of the standings while a forfeit brought the Harpoon Harry’s Snapper within a game of the FKWT Tommy Tile Roncos.

In order to move back even at the top of the standings, Jolly’s Liquor Store needs to beat the FKWT Tommy Tiles at 7 p.m. and then needs Harpoon Harry’s to defeat Breakfast Club Too at 8:30 on Friday, Feb. 17, at Dewitt Roberts Field.