Asserting their dominance of the bottom half of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays and Breakfast Club Too Jaibas both garnered convincing victories on Friday, Dec. 9, creating at least a two-game lead in front of the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.
The division between top and bottom could become even greater on Friday, Dec. 16, when Breakfast Club Too takes to DeWitt Roberts Field against Tommy Tiles FKWT at 7 p.m., while the nightcap at 8:30 will pit Jolly’s Liquor Store versus Harpoon Harry’s.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 24,
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 14
A nine-run outburst for Tommy Tiles FKWT gave the Roncos a slight two-run advantage after the second inning, but from there it was Jolly’s Liquor Store as the Morays outscored their opponent by 12 runs down the stretch to remain tied for first in the overall standings.
Despite losing by 10 runs, Tommy Tile FKWT matched Jolly’s Liquor Store in hits led by Tommy Lapp, who was 4-for-4 with a double, with three hits were Marlon Manresa, Jorge Martinez and Ken Dispenza, one a double, Devin Butler and Marty Gingrich both also doubled as part of their two hits, David Tromblayd and Alexey Vergas also reached safely twice while adding hits were Rich Baker, Darnell Henderson and Jorge Corino.
Collecting four hits apiece for Jolly’s Liquor Store were Orion and Ronnie Presley, one good for two bags, Troy Curry had a two-base hit and two base hits, Colton Butler doubled and singled, also with two hits were Ben Blattenbeger, Dave Matea, Jeff Picinich, Rick Lively and Nick Hogan while with one was Harry Milliken.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 33,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 6
It took Breakfast Club Too only four innings to mercy-rule Harpoon Harry’s, as in the first frame alone, the Jaibas outscore the Snappers’ entire run output for the game and then had nearly doubled that in the fourth and final at-bat.
Good for eight RBI, Marty Gregurich was also good for the cycle with two home runs, a triple, double and single while going 5-for-5 in the victory. Ronnie Presley also parked a home run and doubled as part of his four hits and four RBI, Troy Cury doubles and singled twice, Bobby Lopez and John Hornyak tripled, doubled and singled, John Bandora had a two-base hit and two base hits, with two hits each were Stew Lilly, Tom Haas and J.T., with an inside-the-park home run to go along with four RBI.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Jose Santiago was 3-for-3, Harry Milliken had two base knocks, David Tromblayd tripled and with singles were Willy Rodriguez, Jorge Corino and Ben Blattenbeger.