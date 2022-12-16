Experience against quality opponents is truly the focus for the Key West High wrestling team at this point of the season, which the Conchs are hoping to be exposed to as they take to the mats in front of a home crowd on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, during the Key West Invitational at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“The top end of the tournament is going to have some tough teams,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, pointing to the likes of defending duals state champion Palmetto Ridge that will be in attendance, along with the return of Cypress Bay to the tournament. “Palmetto has some hammer coming back, Cypress Bay is once again a Top 5 team in the state and then there will also be Columbus, which has a really good program. There will be other teams who are looking to build but still have good wrestlers at certain weights, so it should be a good mix.”
Including Key West, Jimenez is expecting a total of 14 teams to be represented on the three mats that will be holding matches simultaneously on Bill Butler Court, also meaning the Conch basketball team will be playing at Horace O’Bryant this week as the matsmen are expecting to start at 3:30 on Friday and concluded at 9:30. The following day they’ll grapple from 9:30 a.m. to potentially 6:30 p.m.
“It will still be an individual round-robin tournament the first day and the second day will be pool play and then after the pool it will be a mini-tournament, so we are looking at six to eight matches for everyone,” said Jimenez. “It should be a good opportunity for us to continue to grow.”
That also includes having the girls take to the mats on Saturday for their own mini-tournament as this season in the inaugural year for the sport at Key West High.
“I don’t think we are going to have too many, because for a lot of teams it’s still more planning that needs to be involved, but we are hoping to have a few similar in weight to get them a few matches,” said Jimenez. “Our girls had a chance to wrestle last weekend and got some big wins.”
As a whole, Jimenez feels the Conchs are in a much better point compared to last year, but there are still several ways they can all improve.
“I really want them to get some more matches under their belt before the break,” said Jimenez, adding the home tournament is also a good way for the newer wrestlers to expose their friends and family to what wrestling is about, while at the same time bring excitement to the program. “For the returning wrestlers, this is their chance to prove how they have grown in the offseason to their home crowd, but for us, it’s about learning working from certain positions.”
In particular, the coach is looking to see how Dost Bakhtiyorov and Jason Flynn both perform during the meet, as they have consistently been one of the top wrestlers for the program this year. Abram Canet has also had a strong start at 132 pounds, but the coach added Canet may have to wrestle at 126 by season’s end so Bakhtiyorov can slot in at 132 pounds, while Alfredo Corrales, at 145 pounds, has also caught the coach’s attention in the early going to the campaign.
“Those four are the meat of our lineup and I want to see how they do against some of the better kids they will face,” said Jimenez, also adding that Ralph Richie has a rematch against a heavyweight he lost to in the opening week of the season, as the Conch junior also is cutting weight to get down to 220 pounds. “Even though he’s not a true heavyweight, Ralph is doing well there, but he will get to see the Palmetto Ridge heavyweight who is a nationally ranked wrestler and that will be a tough match. I’m excited to see how all these matches go.”
Key West enters its home meet coming off a third-place finish at the Bear Down Duals, hosted by Mater Lakes, during which the Conchs went 4-1, with the lone loss in what Jimenez called a “tough dual” to Riverdale, which is a traditional power in Florida, but most importantly it was an opportunity to see some high-level competition, which the coach hopes to continue this weekend.
“For the most part, we took care of business when we needed to, but we lost two matches to Riverdale by one point which would have made the difference,” said Jimenez. “Everyone else we kind of handled, so, overall, where we are at now, compared to last year and even the year before, is much improved. We still don’t have guys at the right weight yet, and we don’t have Andre (Otto), so we are not even at full capacity and I like the way the lineup looks, but right now it’s still more about getting in matches.”