The new season of the Key West Men's Softball league got under way last week and newly formed team Key West Fisheries were the only unbeaten squad, including taking a victory against defending champion Rodriguez Cigars.
Key West Fisheries 35 Stock Island Boy's 24
Already holding the lead, Key West Fisheries erased any chance of a comeback with a pair of back-to-back, 12-run at-bats to close out the 10-run victory.
Blasting a pair of home runs, as well as a double for six RBI, Rakio Alfonso, with four hits, powered the Fisheries, while Lito Lopez had two doubles and two singles for four RBI and Tony Alfonso doubled once and singled three times. Ronnie Presley ws clutch with agrand slam and doible has part of his three his five RBI, Alexey Vergas had a two-base hit and two base hit, D'Anthony Rodriguez homered twice, Jorge Martinez adding two hits and with one eadch were Kevin Rivera and Marty Gregurich, with a double.
For Stock Island Boy's, Osmani Espinoza and Hector Fundora, with a double, were 3-for-3 and with two hits was Paco Galvin.
Roostica 23, Rodriguez Cigars 21
Behind by three runs entering the fifth, Roositca doubled up Rodriguez Cigars in the final two at-bats to bake up the two-run victory. With two home runs, two singles and nine RBI Rakio Caradad helped order up the win for Roositca while teammates Hugo Valdez III, with two doubles, Ralphie Hendiquez and Joe Verla, with a double, each had four hits, while with three was Andy Perez, who also sent one out of the park as did Johnny Monsalvatage as part of his two hits. Hugo Valdez Jr. added two hits while Anthony Henriquez and Miguel Gonzalez each had one.
Teeing off on two home runs as well as two hits for Rodriguez Cigars was Darren Miller, while Joe Stickney doubled and homered during his four-hot performance. Danny Difabio needed a double to compete his cycle, has he has four RBI on three hits, while both Garrett Frey and Paul Sanchez both needed a home run for the cycle. Andrew Rodriguez tripled and singled, Daniel Garcia, tripled and blasted a home run for four RBI, while with one hit each were Joal Rivero and Troy Curry.
Roostica 26, 5 Brothers 11
Scoring in every at-bat, Roostica left no doubt as to who the winners would be as by the third inning they already had a 10-run lead, powered by five home runs in the game.
Starting the power surge was Rakio Caradad who connected on one long ball during a 4-for-4 night. Hugo Valdaz III added a home run as well as a double and single for four RBI, Joe Verla also homered, while Andy Perez hit two over the fence and Juior Guieb, who also doubled, hit one. Johnny Monsalvatage, Brandon Presley, with a double and triple, and Hugo Valdez Jr., with two doubles, each had three hits, while Junior Guieb both connected in long balls, Anthony Henriguez triple and Miguel Gonzalez.
Pacing 5 Brothers was Lito Socorrus with a double and inside-the-park home run as he went 4-for-4, with 3 hits were Sam Calahan, including a triple and home run, and Angelo Guieb and with a triple and single was Armando Rojas. Oni Ferreiro Jr. connected on a home run, Xavier Perez doubled, and with singles were Tony Guieb, Joey Figueroa, Michael Olivera and Marlon Manresa.
5 Brothers 29, Rodriguez Cigars 25
Pressing out 16 runs in the first inning proved to be just enough for 5 Brothers to hold off Rodriguez Cigars, sending the defending league champs to a losing record just games into the season.
Cutting up the defense with a trio fo doubles and five RBI while going 5-for-5 was Angelo Guieb, as 5 Brothers teammates Michael Olivera, with three home runs and nine RBI, Sam Calahan, with a triple and home run for four RBI, Tony Guieb, with a home run, and Joey Figueroa, with a double, all had four hits. Marlon Manresa contributed three singles, Lito Socorrus had two doubles, while with a pair of base hits were Xavier Perez and Armando Rojas.
Using his wheels on the base paths, Andrew Rodriguez rounded the bases for an in-the-park homer as well a double as part of his four hits, for Rodriguez Cigars while also showing off his speed Troy Curry had two doubles, a triple and single for six RBI. Clinton Storr needed to just trot as he blasted two home runs as well as a double and single, for seven RBI. Daniel Garcia also had four hits, including a double, Danny Difabio also homered twice and doubled, while Joal Reviro had a two-base hit and two base hits. Darren Miller had a pair of singles, Joe Stickney a double and home run while adding hits were Paul Sanchez and Dexter Butler with a long ball.
Key West Fisheries 19, Fire Fighters 6
The game was a lot closer than the score showed as it was not until a 12-run outburst by Key west Fisheries in the final two inning before the game was broken open.
On the winning side for the Fisheries, Ariel Herrera, with a double, and Kevin Rivera, with a tripled and home run, were each 4-for-4, D'Anthony Rodriguez was a triple shy of the cycle, Rakio Alfonso had one single and two doubles, Alexey Vergas had one each and Tony Alfonso doubled twice.
For Fire Fighters, Benny Lowe was a perfect 5-for-5 with a home run and two doubles, Stick Morals scorched three hits, and with two apiece were Stevie Monsalvatage and Korey Rodriguez, one a double.
Fire Fighters 26, Stock Island Boys 20
A seven-run deficit proved too much for the Stock Island Boys to overcome as Fire Fighters torched the newcomers for runs in every inning to keep the Boys as the lone winless team in the standings.
Reaching base on nothing but extra-base hits, two doubles and a home run, Korey Rodriguez had two doubles and seven RBI to lead Fire Fighters to victory, while Stick Morals, with a double, and Benny Lowe both had four hits. Eli Gonzalez, David Flynn, Chad Rodriguez and Robert Franco, including a double, all had three apiece, Stevie Monsalvatage doubled and singled, Colton Butler double and homered and with base hits were PJ Arencibia and Andrew Guieb.
A double and single by Osmani Espinoza and a base knock by Paco Galvin were the only recorded hits by the Stock Island Boys.