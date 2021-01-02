Whether you are in Southern Florida, or not, you can still tie up your shoelaces and head out to run in the annual Key West Half Marathon and 5K race, which is also being held virtually, during the weekend of Jan. 15-18.
Like everything else, the pandemic has affected this event, but as athletes do, they make the necessary adjustments in order to keep running the race.
Instead of the usual annual races, a modified in-person race is being offered through an app called RaceJoy. It is free and easy to use download on your smartphone or smartwatch, and uses GPS capabilities to track your progress and chart your course, according to race officials. As each runner passes each mile, they will receive an alert message indicating their progress and pace. The race is timed and even friends and family can track the participants and cheer on the runners.
“It’s a GPS, it marks everything, every location, you turn right here,” said Barbara Wright, founder and co-director of the event.
Once each runner completes the race, they can then send in their results to be shared online. The only thing missing from the usual festivities will be the awards party and the concert that usually follows the races.
Each participant receives a race shirt, medal and face covering prior to arriving in Key West once they are registered. This strategy eliminates a crowded packet pick-up area.
And even if someone does not live in or travel to Key West, this app can still be used wherever someone may live. If running remotely, the app will show the runner where they would be if they were in Key West.
For example, via GPS, if someone lived in Arizona they could run this race in Phoenix.
People who are participating either remotely or in Key West have expressed to Wright that this is better than nothing. She said they did the best they could to put together this virtual event, all things considered, after speaking with those in city leadership and those at the local health department.
There will not be a start or finish line and all the runners are being assigned different starting times, so there are never more than 20 runners starting at any given time.
Wright spoke about the race with a sense of dejection mixed with anticipation, as she is seeing the event she founded taking on a different shape this year.
Typically, roughly 4,000 participants run each year she said, but this year that number has dwindled significantly and most of those running are from Florida. Wright said in a normal year, people come from practically every state and various nations to participate, but not this year. She added, “I don’t blame them, I won’t travel.”
Evan Snitkoff, co-director of the event for the past 12 years, said there are about 800 individuals registered for the half marathon and about 200-300 registrants in the 5K race.
He also elaborated on just how the app will work. “It’s the same thing as you talking into your phone when you say I want to go to 303 White Street and you have no idea where you are.
“You are just going to punch on the app you want the starting line of the half marathon and it’s going to show you exactly where the starting line is, where the bathrooms are, where the water is, so it’s customized just for Key West,” he added.
This year’s event is basically a “run on your own” event for anyone who wants to do it, he said while also expressing one more added benefit if you happen to live in or be visiting Key West
“You’re running along the water, 90% of the race, in January, in shorts,” said Snitkoff said with a slight laugh as he looked ahead to this year’s creatively planned races. For event information and registration, visit http://keywesthalfmarathon.com.